This year’s edition of Cap Times Idea Fest produced a number of innovations, including one so big we decided to hold it a few weeks to give it the attention it deserves.
That’s the Cap Times Power Breakfast, and because of the tragedy of Hurricane Ian, our inaugural breakfast event features one of Wisconsin’s most important CEOs at an especially important time. His business is emergency power generators, so his appearance could hardly be timelier.
Our speaker is Aaron P. Jagdfeld, who has served as president and CEO of Generac Power Systems in Waukesha since 2008 and as its chairman since 2016. Tickets are still available to hear him speak at the breakfast, which will be at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Grand Ballroom at The Edgewater.
Jagdfeld told a television interviewer Sunday that his company’s hurricane response teams will be in hurricane-ravaged Florida for at least the next two weeks working to repair and maintain backup generators after Hurricane Ian.
“It can be anything from a data center to a hospital to a wastewater treatment plant,” Jagdfeld told the interviewer on Milwaukee’s WISN’s ‘UPFRONT,’ which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com.
“Our teams are down there on the ground really helping our distribution … and getting those machines back up and running,” he said.
Meanwhile, Generac is expanding its operations in Wisconsin and adding a $20-million research and development center in South Carolina. Jagdfeld told the interviewer that the company is struggling with the labor shortage that is plaguing companies everywhere. “I’m worried about it being a problem for us in the long-term,” he said on the program.
Forbes recently published a glowing article about Jagdfeld’s leadership, which has allowed it to attain an 80-percent market share in home backup generators.
He is clearly regarded as a business visionary. Anticipating stagnating demand at some point in the future, Jagdfeld told Forbes he looks to a future of marketing generators as a step toward energy independence.
The article explained that Jagdfeld wants to “start marketing an ‘energy independence’ package pairing gas, solar and batteries, all optimized with machine learning software that manages your heating and cooling with an eye toward making you money.”
Joining Jagdfeld on stage next week at the breakfast will be moderator Mark Richardson. He is the well-known president of Unfinished Business, which helps professionals transition their careers and helps organizations recruit and retain talented people of color.
Richardson has been vice president of workforce development at the Urban League of Greater Madison, a division administrator for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and deputy secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
We envision the Cap Times Power Breakfast as a quarterly event each year. We will bring some of Wisconsin’s most prominent CEOs before Madison audiences eager to know more about how businesses across the state work.
The plan is part of our effort to have our events stretch outside the bubble of Madison and Dane County to deepen connections and levels of understanding.
And there is still time to attend this one. Tickets are $35 each (discounted to $20 for Cap Times members), or a table of eight can be had for $250. The doors open at The Edgewater at 7 for networking; the program will start at 8 sharp and wrap up by 9.
And, as with Idea Fest, you will leave with something to think about.