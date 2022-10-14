The thesis of Jeremi Suri’s new book is that last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol proves the American Civil War never really ended.
And his analysis seems utterly logical.
For those who have been around the University of Wisconsin-Madison for a decade or more, Suri’s name might be familiar. He left UW’s history department faculty in 2011 for the University of Texas in Austin.
At the time, Suri said a factor was the low morale on campus primarily caused by then-Gov. Scott Walker, a recently elected Republican who seemed intent on demonizing educators at every level.
Suri’s national prominence has blossomed in the decade since, so we can thank Walker for not only denying us a high-speed rail system by refusing federal funding, but also for driving away this academic superstar.
I’ve written about Suri’s work through the years and talked to him this week about his new book, titled: “Civil War by Other Means: America’s Long and Unfinished Fight for Democracy.” (He is making several appearances in Madison in coming days, including at the Wisconsin Book Festival this weekend.)
His book’s introduction recounts his initial reaction to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection: “It happened so suddenly. Just like that, a stable democracy with the most peaceful tradition of transferring power was under siege. This was not the America that I had studied and taught for years. This was surely not the America I grew up in, where elections were hard-fought but then respected by winners and losers alike.
“As I looked back at the history that I had studied, I realized that I had under-appreciated the long-standing domestic forces of destruction and exclusion. Alongside the growth and development of American democracy, the country had remained mired in unresolved debates about who should have power and who should not.”
Suri’s book focuses primarily on his research into the two decades after the Civil War, which ended in 1865. He writes that the “seeds of voter suppression, segregation, and vigilantism were planted” during that post-war period. And those threats continue today, he writes. While some Americans have tried to foster a multiracial nation, Suri writes, others fight back through a “pattern of exclusion, violence, and coup plotting.”
So I quizzed Suri: Why are things so bad right now? Why does American democracy feel so imperiled? It cannot just be Donald Trump, can it?
He answered: “I think the debate after the Civil War is the debate about democracy — who will be included and who will not be included — and that debate is unresolved.
“During the latter part of the 19th century, and in other moments, we were able to grow the pie,” he said. “And so, without really resolving this issue, we were able to try to provide more for everyone. It’s a classic case of economic growth that’s an alternative to political resolution.”
Suri argues that when the country was thriving and most people prospering, Americans were less susceptible to politicians seeking power by stoking fears around race and immigration.
A “growing pie” is obviously absent today, given the loss in family-supporting manufacturing jobs, the impact of globalization and the wealth gaps between knowledge workers and many of those with less formal education.
In this era of economic struggle, just as after the Civil War, Suri said that a “strong, longstanding belief that democracy should be for a few, not for many, grows in its strength and attraction.”
Suri continued, “And that becomes something that can be weaponized by one party that wants to appeal to people — and these are good people, they’re not necessarily racists — who are just frightened about competition and more people in our society taking away their opportunities.
“And that’s why the immigration issue is such a big issue. These divisions have been there, but better leadership helps us to work through them. When we have bad leadership, it exploits and weaponizes these divisions, and uses them as a bullhorn,” Suri said.
His book’s cover depicts the Confederate flag, which was displayed in and around the U.S. Capitol during last year’s insurrection. I asked him whether the primary focus of his analysis is the American South.
Not at all, Suri answered. After the Civil War, his research showed that the Republican Party of the assassinated Abraham Lincoln did little to foster a more inclusive American democracy, including in states like Wisconsin.
Suri describes in his book how John Sherman, a Republican senator from Ohio and brother of Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, argued that newly freed African Americans should be able to vote in the South, but not in Ohio, because he could not be sure how they might vote.
I mentioned Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate campaign between Republican incumbent Ron Johnson and challenger Mandela Barnes, the Democratic lieutenant governor. Ads supporting Johnson have sought to paint Barnes, who is Black, as being soft on crime. One ad shows Barnes’ face along with other leaders of color over the words “different” and “dangerous.” Another one darkened the tone of Barnes’ skin.
“My guess is that Johnson doesn’t believe half the stuff he’s saying, but it is politically useful because fear is a real element in our politics, and people fear the loss of status,” Suri said. “They fear the loss of control of their communities, and that was the debate after the Civil War.”
Suri continued, “Once the slaves were freed you have four million new citizens in communities where they can change the balance of power, and that creates all kinds of fears.
“And it sparks racial resentment, and it provides a weapon that can be used by candidates to make their constituents fearful, and to get them to vote a particular way. And I think that’s, unfortunately, been bread-and-butter politics in the United States from the 1870s until today.”
Suri’s analysis underscores how preposterous it is for the political right to oppose any honest teaching of American history by claiming it threatens our delicate sensibilities.
Suri concludes his book by saying we all inherit American history through our institutions, rhetoric, statues and symbols.
“The continued presence of the Confederate flag is the most obvious, and problematic, testimonial,” he writes.
He ends with this: “Visualizing the persistence of violent white supremacy is necessary to eradicate it, at last. Democracies do not come together when they glorify their past but when they strive to repair it. We have lots of good work to do.”