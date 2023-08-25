Decades ago, as a graduate student in Washington, D.C., I had my choice of Potomac River bridges back to my Virginia apartment. I’d most often pick the Memorial Bridge for its history and close-up views of the Lincoln Memorial.
Crossing that bridge at night, I was moved by the flickering eternal flame on John F. Kennedy’s grave against the surrounding darkness of Arlington Cemetery.
I also recall thinking about Martin Luther King, Jr.
Specifically, I imagined the scene on Aug. 28, 1963 when the civil rights leader delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to 200,000 people during the March on Washington.
King’s address that day is widely considered the most important American speech of the 20th century. Monday marks its 60th anniversary.
In his brilliant new biography on King, titled simply “King: A Life,” author Jonathan Eig describes the civil rights leader’s formative years and how he built his astounding oratorical skills.
“King’s genius … would be his ability to deliver messages that inspired Black and white listeners alike, messages that made racial justice sound like an imperative for all, messages that crossed lines of theology and geography, that suggested both sides needed to act if the racial divide were ever to be erased without violence,” Eig writes.
On Saturday, Sept. 23, the audience at Cap Times Idea Fest can hear Eig interviewed by another accomplished author and journalist, David Maraniss. (It will be at 4 p.m. in Shannon Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Idea Fest tickets are available at captimesideafest.com.)
What’s especially intriguing about this pairing is that Maraniss last year published his definitive biography on Jim Thorpe, the legendary Native American athlete. Every chapter of both deeply researched books reflects the entrenched racism that shaped both Thorpe’s and King’s lives.
I talked with Eig about his book, which is both a New York Times bestseller and among “summer reading list” recommendations by former President Barack Obama. (Eig has also written books about Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson and Al Capone, among others.)
I asked Eig about Maraniss, who invited him to Madison. “I’m a big admirer of his work, and I think we’re cut from the same cloth in that we’re both newspaper guys (Eig wrote for the Wall Street Journal, among other newspapers) who have adapted our skills to learn how to write books and biographies in particular,” Eig said.
“We go about it in many of the same ways in terms of our approach to research and writing. I think he’s just a great reporter and a wonderful writer. He’s one of my role models.”
I asked Eig about that book passage describing King’s distinctive ability to inspire both white and Black audiences.
“The beautiful part is that it was authentic,” Eig said. “He’s not pandering. He’s not tailoring or practicing in some way. There’s not a marketing team or committee that’s helping him shape the message to give it the broadest appeal. He is a Black Southern Baptist who’s raised in almost an entirely Black community, who’s been to many churches his whole life. He knows that language. He knows how to speak to a Sunday service and to really rouse them.”
Eig added, “He’s also a brilliant intellectual who can quote philosophers and is not afraid to mix that into his sermons and his speeches. So, he’s not pandering to any audience. He’s speaking from his heart and from his mind and it just happens to be something that connects with so many people. He’s calling on religion. He’s calling on patriotism. He’s building his message on things that most of us can agree with.”
A recurring theme in commentary about Eig’s book is King’s search for a “respectability” that was partly reflected by his refusal to be provoked to violence.
“Respectability was a very important part of King’s approach,” Eig told me. “He was a Baptist minister. He was a man with three degrees, including a doctorate. He used his elevated stature to win respect and to force people who might not be inclined to listen to pay attention to what he was saying.
“I think it also really inspired a lot of his followers. One of the really powerful experiences for me was another archival find that came from the Montgomery Bus Boycott.” (In 1955 and 1956, the refusal of Black people to ride those Alabama buses became the nation’s first large-scale civil rights protest.)
“So many of (the protesters) were working-class people,” Eig said. “Many of them were housekeepers for white families, and they talked about how much it meant to them to have such a respected figure leading them and how much courage that gave them. So, I think that was a big part of King’s success.”
I asked Eig, who began planning the King book in 2015, to name his foremost epiphany from his King research.
“I didn’t really understand just how much King suffered emotionally,” Eig answered. “He was human and he suffered from depression and anxiety. The attacks by the FBI really hurt him personally, so that was one thing for sure.”
In the years since King’s 1968 murder in Memphis, Tennessee, many details of the FBI’s campaign against him have come to light, including an infamous anonymous letter sent to King in 1964 that seemingly encouraged him to commit suicide. Eig’s book includes revelations from recent King files released by the FBI, including a memo written two days after the “I Have a Dream” speech that referred to King as “the most dangerous Negro of the future in this nation.”
“I also didn’t really fully understand just how many people were complicit in that FBI campaign.” Eig said. “It went far beyond (FBI director) J. Edgar Hoover and even far beyond other FBI agents and many members of Congress. Both presidents (Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson) were complicit. I think especially LBJ was complicit.”
Eig’s book portrays a brilliant but flawed man, especially regarding his sexual infidelity, which Eig said made him wonder about how his book would be received.
“I was worried that people might not have tolerance for that — that we’ve turned him into such a saint that people wouldn’t want to hear anything negative about him,” Eig said.
“I’ve been pleased to see that people seem to be connecting with him more. I think people can relate to him more. They seem to appreciate him more because of his humanity, not in spite of it.”