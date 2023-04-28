His name does not adorn any building in town, but for half a century Gordon Derzon’s impact on this city has been historic.
Before you roll your eyes and scoff at my hyperbole, stay with me here. His is an inspiring story in two parts.
Derzon arrived in 1974, driving in from Brooklyn, New York, through a November snowstorm in a car that he recalls having to start with a screwdriver. He and his wife, Gail, chose Madison in part for the high-quality schools for their two children, as well as its natural beauty and recreational opportunities.
He already was a rock star at running hospitals and had options, but agreed to become chief executive officer of the University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinics (the predecessor to UW Health.) The mammoth hospital we see today on Highland Avenue opened five years after he arrived. Derzon navigated its evolution for 26 years before retiring in 2000.
He then dove headlong into making Madison a better place not just by sitting on nonprofit boards of directors, but by immersing himself — with his expertise and dollars — in causes across town, from Access Community Health Centers, which serve the needy, to One City Schools, which provides a groundbreaking charter school experience for underserved children.
“His and Gail’s commitment to building a stronger, more equitable community has made a huge impact across the community,” said Dr. Ken Loving, CEO of Access. “Their commitment and generosity have improved the lives of thousands of Dane County residents.”
Derzon is a special type of Madison leader.
After having a huge title and huge responsibility during his professional career, rather than reflecting on past glories, he stayed in the game. What could be more altruistic than tirelessly offering managerial expertise and money that will benefit the city far beyond one’s own lifetime?
Friends and colleagues from both “careers” — hospital CEO and nonprofit aficionado — celebrated Gordon and Gail at Blackhawk Country Club one night recently.
Loving was among those who spoke, describing the breadth and depth of the Derzons’ nonprofit involvement. Dr. Dennis Maki, UW’s iconic infectious disease expert and a Derzon contemporary, spoke as well, recalling in detail his friend’s transformational role at UW Hospital. I also spoke. (My wife and I befriended the Derzons decades ago through a mutual love of tennis.)
Maki recalled that when Derzon got to town, UW Hospital “was struggling financially and academically, conducting little research with no clinical departments (of) national distinction.” The old hospital on University Avenue “had been built at the turn of the century (the early 1900s) and was dark, cold in the winter and very warm in the summer.”
Maki said Derzon led the move into the massive current buildings on the west end of campus, and under his leadership built a large education center with cutting-edge facilities as well as two research towers, “providing a totally consolidated campus which has been the envy of medical schools across the country.”
Under Derzon, the hospital built alliances with other local hospitals, championed aggressive technical innovation, dramatically expanded and improved emergency room and intensive care facilities, and established the first helicopter transport program in Wisconsin, Maki added.
He said Derzon helped recruit legendary cancer physician Paul Carbone, whose name is now on the hospital’s cancer center, and oversaw big departmental improvements in surgery, radiology, neurology, pediatrics and neurosurgery. Derzon also developed one of the first integrated health maintenance organizations in the country, Maki added.
“It’s highly unlikely the medical school and the entire UW Medical Center would have achieved anything close to the level of excellence it has over the past half century without Gordon,” Maki said at the Blackhawk event.
Gordon Ridley, a retired senior administrator under Derzon, credited his old boss in an interview with navigating a fundamental structural change in the byzantine world of health care.
“Friction between the state and the hospital finally was addressed by Gordon, Gov. (Tommy) Thompson, UW-Madison and other state leaders in the mid-1990s, resulting in the creation of the hospital authority, a profound structural change that modernized governance and protected the academic mission,” Ridley said.
“This was Gordon Derzon’s final monumental change. It allowed UW Hospital and the faculty physicians to become the premier academic health center that it remains today. … Gordon’s guiding hand reassured the staff, the faculty, and the university that the hospital would emerge the same or even better. And it did.”
After 26 years at the hospital, “Gordon didn’t really retire,” Maki said. “He just changed jobs for the next 23 years.”
Derzon immersed himself in nonprofit work, including Access and One City but also with Agrace Hospice, Combat Blindness, Madison College, The Friends of UW Hospital and Independent Living, among other causes.
“The impact of Gordon’s work can be seen throughout our community,” Loving said.
Access Community Health Centers, Loving said, is a prime example. With the Derzons’ help, “We grew from serving a few thousand medical patients at two locations to now serving more than 32,000 people with medical, dental, behavioral health and low-cost pharmacy services at five clinic locations. Gordon and Gail have been with us every step of the way.”
Loving said Derzon helped Access renovate and expand the William T. Evjue Clinic (named for the Cap Times’ founder) on Madison’s east side and was instrumental in the purchase of a Sun Prairie clinic.
“He served as our interim CEO, and helped organize and actively participated in the search for our new CEO, a role he encouraged me to consider,” Loving added.
He said Derzon also chaired a $3.5-million capital campaign that built the Joyce & Marshall Erdman Clinic on South Park Street for Access.
Derzon’s impact was equally profound on other nonprofit fronts.
In a Madison culture too often preoccupied with the new and shiny, I’m happy to pause in 2023 to celebrate people who contributed so much to make Madison the appealing and compassionate place it is.
People like Gordon Derzon.