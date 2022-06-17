The January 6 committee keeps rolling out damning testimony from Donald Trump’s most-senior former staffers. They ridicule his election-fraud fantasies. His once-obsequious former attorney general even calls them “bullshit.”
But to listen to congressional Republicans, you’d think the only subject on people’s minds this summer is the price of gas. Republicans have apparently agreed that any question about the deaths and destruction Trump fomented should be answered: “But what about Joe Biden’s high gas prices?”
So what about those high prices? This gets almost no media attention, but Republicans have refused to support legislation that would allow Biden to crack down on profiteering oil companies.
Instead, the media, and not just Fox News, play into the Republican narrative. Economic headlines are routinely presented through a political lens — “Rising price of gas is bad news for Biden,” not “Gas prices rise even as oil companies reap record profits.”
Yes, gas prices are high, as is the cost of food and housing. But the fact is that oil and major foodstuffs are traded on global markets. Inflation is a global problem, not a domestic one.
As the adage goes, if you’re explaining in politics, you’re losing. While Republicans refuse to explain their loyalty to a corrupt and venal former president, they want Democrats to answer for gas prices they do not control.
There may also be something larger at work. Fuel and food are necessities, and high prices serve to remind us how life has still not returned to anything like pre-pandemic normalcy.
I ran that thesis by a University of Wisconsin-Madison expert. Cliff Robb, the chair of the Department of Consumer Science, specializes in the study of what consumers know and think about financial topics.
What seems to make today’s economy especially difficult, I suggested to Robb, is that Americans are emerging from more than two years of pandemic trauma and now run headlong into this era of major economic uncertainty.
It feels like we simply cannot get back to normal. Not even close.
“You’re right,” Robb said, “we’ve had a really tough period socially for the past two years and it’s now being compounded for a lot of individuals by economic hardships. A lot of those hardships are kind of stemming from the challenges we had as a larger global economy.”
Robb added, “I think it’s just been really tough because it is putting a lot of strain on people at a basic level because the three biggest areas that we’re seeing impacted are real noticeable — energy, housing, and food.”
Robb said one of the challenges is that people expect explanations to be simple even when they can’t be.
“Naturally, we want to be able to explain and understand things, so we do seek out simple narratives or we seek out someone that can give us solutions,” Robb said, adding that inflation is a complex and frustrating issue
“There is not a simple answer. It’s not like ‘Joe Biden is to blame for gas prices.’
“I think that’s one of the hardest things to kind of get across is that no matter who is president, that has almost no impact on what we’re paying at the pump, and while maybe some slight modifications of policy would have an impact on prices, I think it would be modest.”
He added: “Honestly, I don’t think we’d be seeing anything different if all three branches of government had Republicans in charge. There’s not a part of me that thinks that this is a policy issue, and it’s certainly not linked in any major sense to spending bills that have been passed in the last two years.”
One thing that can be quantified is that oil companies are reaping huge profits. Stockholders apparently do not want more oil production right now because that would drive down prices at the pump.
Biden accused oil companies in a speech this week of “worsening the pain” for consumers by their profiteering. House Democrats passed a bill last month that would empower the president to declare an energy emergency and crack down on firms deemed to be increasing prices excessively, but those oil companies are protected by Republicans in the Senate, who have no intention of advancing that measure.
They refuse to act even though a recent Morning Consult/Politico poll showed that 77 percent of registered voters, including 76 percent of Republicans, support that kind of action.
“You can point to the bottom lines of a lot of these companies that have higher prices and their margins are up,” Robb said. “So, this isn’t inflation that’s cost-based inflation. That’s a complex message and not everyone on the left is beating that drum. Only some of them are.”
Robb observed another political dilemma in the current economy.
Some people are actually benefiting from inflation because the scarcity of labor drives up some wages exceptionally high, but that positive trend does not boost most. Gas and food prices, in contrast, hit everyone.
“The bottom line is that no level of inflation will ever be viewed as acceptable,” he said. “But we can do a better job of potentially managing the inflation. I think that’s where the challenges come in and that’s where we gave the Fed (the Federal Reserve) the impossible job of doing that for us. It’s not something you can just say, like, ‘Oh, we’ll just do this and it’s going to reduce inflation.’ ”
In the end, I suppose Biden and Democrats are doing what they can, trying to curtail inflation in the face of Republican obstruction.
At the same time, they need to make sure voters fully grasp the profound extremism of Republicans on many topics: guns, reproductive rights and anything on the subject of race.
And, it appears, tolerating insurrections. They’re looking to talk about anything other than that.