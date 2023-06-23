The Madison of past decades was always considered a wonderful place to live if you were attending college or, later, settling down, perhaps marrying and starting a family.
In between, so this generalization went, many twentysomethings would head off to more urban locales — Chicago or huge coastal cities — to establish careers, relish the culture and be surrounded by people like themselves.
Things have changed.
Madison has morphed from being a cool flyover city, you know, the Berkeley of the Midwest, to what it is today — a serious technology hub, with many thousands of good tech jobs and an accompanying uptick in cultural amenities. Then factor in the pandemic, when the allure of dense urban living waned a bit.
And voilà, Wisconsin’s capital city is suddenly — well, suddenly to me anyway — a red-hot place for twentysomethings from all over the country.
Stories and statistics bear that out.
“I moved to (Madison) Wisconsin instead of New York City or San Francisco,” proclaimed a headline on the Insider website last month. “I can afford to live in a big place with my boyfriend and our cats while still enjoying great sports and music.”
The woman name is Alex Akmal. She’s 23, works at Epic, and told the interviewer: “I fell in love with Madison’s friendliness and college town flair.”
She extols other virtues those of us who live here know about. Akmal grew up in Pullman, Washington, also a college town, and attended the University of Montana in Missoula, so no Midwestern roots.
“You have cool speakers that come to college towns, you get cool performers, and lots of sporting events,” she added.
“Also, when you’re in a college town, you tend to have a really fun nightlife, and it feels like an easier continuation from college when you’re around people of your age. That’s meaningful, especially if you’re in your early 20s — I don’t want to go to a club in Miami filled with 30-year-olds. I don’t have any interest in that, and also because I’m a little old lady at heart who likes to just sit at home and do embroidery. But I also like to go out and get my Espresso Martini.”
Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, and Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison, Inc., are keenly aware of the trend. In fact, fishing for non-political column topics, I asked Ilstrup what is Madison’s most notable trend that is not widely understood. Gen Z was his answer.
On LinkedIn, Brandon recently posted this: “If I told you Wisconsin leads the Midwest in recruiting young adults (18-26), would you believe me? It is true; more than 90 percent of the state’s net migration now comes from Gen Z. …These workers are attracted to our commitment to inclusion, quality of life, global innovation and educational institutions.
“And it is working: Madison is now in the Top 10 US metros for Gen Z net migration, and our raw-number annual growth is in line with Austin and Nashville: Cities more than 3x our size. Madison has one of the largest percentages of Gen Z workers in the US at 23.17 percent. Only five cities in the country have more than a fifth (20%) of their workforce aged 18-26.”
So, how much of this trend is simply the enormous influence of Epic, the goliath health care software company based in Verona?
In another post, Brandon answered: “More than 23 percent of our workforce is Gen Z. That is roughly 36k in Madison and even more in Dane County. Epic is undoubtedly a prominent piece of this flourishing trend but by no means all or even the majority. The in-migration of Gen Z in Madison is nearing 9,000 people annually. Some come here for university and college, some for Epic, but most find themselves here for something else. Like being the best place to seek what the future holds.”
Brandon and Ilstrup shared national charts and stories proving the point, including a list ranking Madison first nationally — in front of Austin, Texas, and Boston — in the percentage of Gen Z employees in the overall workforce.
And an article from the Livability website ranked Madison first among its five “best college towns” to live in after graduation. Another chart ranked Madison first among “tech’s most resilient hubs” for retaining engineering talent through the pandemic.
So, it’s definitely a thing.
It certainly is a thing for Ilstrup, whose downtown advocacy group focuses on the downtown footprint most appealing to Gen Z — west to Camp Randall Stadium and east to the Yahara River.
Ilstrup elaborated on the “boomerang” tradition of young people going elsewhere and then returning later in life being replaced by the Gen Z trend.
“These are numbers that this city has never seen, and that to me is a difference between now and earlier,” he said. “Because of course, yes, my generation, Millennials or Gen X, we wanted similar things, but it’s the volume and the number of folks who are moving in from outside of the market that is really what’s interesting here.”
I asked Brandon what it means for Madison.
This Gen Z trend is “more than just ‘aha’ or an interesting fact to reflect on,” Brandon told me. “It’s even bigger than just celebrating this youthful migration to Madison and the effect it’s having on the whole state. The phenomenon in Madison is actually changing Wisconsin’s story as well.
“But I also think part of the call to action is to move rapidly to both understand the why but also adapt to what it takes to accelerate this trend.”
He added: “Gen Z is a different type of employee. The things that they expect around work/life balance, what they expect around a culture of belonging and inclusion, what they expect around mobility and climate resiliency.
“These are things that … will make some of us uncomfortable, but the opportunity is too big to let pass. So, the call to action is to become comfortable in some discomfort with what it takes to be the next city for the next generation.”
Interesting thoughts. And a trend I suspect we’ll talk about again when the subject is housing, transportation, downtown development, citywide infill redevelopment, and so on.
For now, let’s celebrate the trend.