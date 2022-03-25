If you cherish Wisconsin’s history of good government and clean elections, you are probably astonished and outraged as you watch the state Republican Party these days.
You might have even convinced yourself that those swing voters who determine election outcomes in our closely divided state must be as repulsed as you are by GOP lies about “election integrity” on the regional and even the national stage.
You may well be mistaken.
Ben Wikler, the state’s Democratic Party chair, contends that Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats will perform best this election cycle by keeping a monomaniacal focus on economic issues that touch the lives of real people (perhaps many or even most of whom do not read columns like this one).
Yes, the GOP’s batshit crazy argument that President Biden did not win Wisconsin in 2020 provides an alluring target. And that outrage can and should be exploited.
In the hyper-political bubble of Madison, the lies about election fraud probably seem as ridiculous as saying that last year’s Capitol Hill riot represented “legitimate political discourse,” as the Republican National Committee dared to claim last month.
People most appalled by the attacks on democracy are probably the primary source of Democratic money and volunteers, but there are not enough of them to win elections by themselves.
Wikler’s strategic advice is to transform that visceral anger into energy to help Evers and Democrats communicate to less engaged voters that they are seeking solutions to real problems — and that the GOP is not.
“For people who don’t pay much attention to politics except every so often they cast a ballot, the crisis of democracy is not top of mind,” Wikler told me in a recent interview.
“For people who are involved in politics, on the Republican side, it’s all they ever talk about, and on the Democratic side, you and others are raising the alarm in a way that is leading people to jump into the fray. The thing about this moment is if you care about saving democracy, what you have to do is spend your time talking to voters about issues other than saving democracy.
“For the undecided, for people who might swing either way, our message is fundamentally about their lives. It’s about, ‘We want to make sure that you have health care, good roads, good schools, and we understand what you’re going through, and costs are going up, and you’re concerned about Ukraine, and we’re working on all of those things.’”
Not that it’s easy to always focus on pocketbook issues when the state GOP is transfixed on backward-facing lies.
Coincidentally, the day before Wikler and I talked, the party chair was interviewed by David Weigel, a national political correspondent for the Washington Post. They discussed the Wisconsin GOP’s decertification obsession.
“In just the last four weeks,” Weigel wrote, “a state legislator (Timothy Ramthun) who believes the election can be decertified has jumped into the race for governor; former Lieutenant Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who has led in polls of that primary, would not say if she would have certified the 2020 election; and a … special counsel (former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman) told the Legislature that it ‘ought to take a very hard look’ at decertifying President Biden’s 10 electoral votes in the state.”
In an interview with the Post, Evers said he intends to make his eventual GOP opponent pay a price.
“They are leapfrogging over each other to get the far, far right,” Evers said. “They may want to forget about that, when whoever wins the primary runs against me. But we won’t let them forget about that.”
Wikler also told the Post: “The Republican strategy of having highly public fights about the most extreme ideas that would be the most dangerous to democracy has been a menace to the Constitution, but a gift to the Democratic Party.
“The really dangerous foes are the ones who keep their plans secret until they execute them. But the GOP is publicly debating whether they have the legal authority to decertify the 2020 election. Every time they come up with a plan to jail mayors or dismantle the (state) elections commission, it says this is a five-alarm fire.”
Yet in my conversation with Wikler, for this column’s regional audience, he emphasized pocketbook issues affecting prospective voters.
“All they (the GOP) are focused on is trying to figure out how to grab power,” Wikler said. “Their whole campaign is about changing election laws.” But, he added, protecting democracy “is not the central argument to people for whom politics overall feels like such a mess that they’d rather not think about it for the rest of their lives.”
I think Wikler’s logic aligns nicely with who Evers is and how he governs. Since I started writing about what seemed to be Evers’ longshot candidacy in 2018, he has been consistent in pushing for logical and moderate increases in spending on education, roads, bridges, health care, rural broadband, environmental protection and main street economic development. Compassionate, competent and mature leadership, one might call it.
Not flashy and never hyperbolic, Evers is as authentically Wisconsin in his own way as former GOP Gov. Tommy Thompson has been throughout his illustrious political career.
Democratic activists in Dane County who support Evers might consider this admonition from Wikler: “If someone wants to help save democracy, we urgently need their help. This is the moment, and they should donate, and they should volunteer.
“And when they volunteer, they should be ready for the fact that when you ask people what their top issue is, you’re much more likely to hear health care costs and the cost of prescription drugs than you are the subversion of our elections.
“You know, in politics, you meet people where they are.”