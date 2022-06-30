Days before the U.S. Supreme Court stripped American women of their reproductive freedoms, the Washington Post published an opinion article written by a Madison woman about a 1978 abortion case.
Katherine van Wormer, an author and retired professor of social work, recounted how she had assisted her sister, an attorney, in successfully defending a Kentucky woman who had been indicted on manslaughter charges for performing an illegal abortion on herself. The prosecution was one of the first times in American history that a woman was on trial for a self-induced abortion.
Van Wormer told me in an interview that she foresees more cases like it now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, its landmark 1973 decision that, until this month, made abortion access a constitutional right. I asked her what advice she would give to furious young people, especially women.
“Try not to get disillusioned,” she answered. “There’s hope because there will be a backlash. There is now. All these people are organizing. Keep the faith because once it’s gone, then there’s nothing.”
After we talked, she emailed this: “It was great talking to you. I want to say to young people, ‘Mobilize your anger! The future is yours.’ ”
Mobilize your anger. I love that phrase.
In the days since the Roe decision was announced, I suspect many have felt rage and almost a sense of nausea. Yet it seems that President Joe Biden and other older, more traditional Democratic leaders have responded tepidly and predictably, mostly just urging people to vote.
A New York Times article this week reported that many Democrats, especially younger ones, want a “more assertive” response from Biden and Democratic leadership.
You think?
Perhaps instead of wringing their hands and calling for greater election turnout, Democrats should try to do away with the Senate filibuster, expand the size of the Supreme Court and impeach its justices who lied about their views on Roe in their confirmation hearings. That would at least align with what many supporters want.
For years, my columns have supported moderate Democrats on policy topics. My reasoning is that pushing a policy agenda far to the left would be counterproductive.
But that’s about policy, not tactics. On tactics, the aggressive young progressives have it right in the wake of the greatest rollback of a civil right in generations.
How many times do older establishment Democrats have to get smashed in the face before finally hitting back just as hard?
Clearly, the 1978 case that van Wormer recently wrote about illustrates the awful post-Roe future we now face.
Her Washington Post article began: “Forty-four years ago, a college student lying semiconscious in a hospital bed confessed to police that she had self-induced an abortion.”
She quotes the defendant as saying: “After being told my pregnancy at 22 to 24 weeks was too advanced for a safe abortion, I attempted to perform the abortion myself. I put a knitting needle in my uterus … I had no way out. I felt like dying.”
According to a Kentucky law still in effect, that student, whose name was Marla Pitchford, faced 10 to 20 years in prison for performing an abortion without a medical license.
Pitchford, then 22, was represented by Flora Stuart, van Wormer’s sister. Pitchford was eventually found not guilty by a jury by reason of temporary insanity. (Van Wormer helped her sister at the trial with jury selection.)
In the Post article, van Wormer asks her sister a series of questions including one about how the Pitchford case might play out today absent the insanity ruling and Roe protection.
“Prosecuting women for self-inducing an abortion (will) likely become commonplace,” her sister predicts. “The punitive nature of some of the laws that have been passed in Texas and other states (will) lead to women performing abortions on themselves.”
I had met van Wormer when she sought permission to reprint a Cap Times article for an updated edition of her book, “Women and the Criminal Justice System,” one of 16 she has written on a range of topics. Van Wormer is a retired sociologist and professor of social work at the University of Northern Iowa. She followed grandchildren to Madison and has lived here eight years.
My hope, I told her, is that the combined impact of the Jan. 6 revelations, the GOP’s refusal to outlaw assault weapons for those under 21 and the overturning of Roe would unleash a tsunami of progressive activism unparalleled in modern American politics. That was her hope as well, she said.
As for Pitchford, she died in an automobile accident at age 46. Van Wormer said her case has resonated recently and there is talk of a movie about it.
“For a long time, we weren’t really thinking about the case or even recognizing the historic significance that much. It was such an emotional thing,” van Wormer said, recalling how the defendant wept through much of that 1978 trial.
Now look to 2022 and beyond.
I can imagine similar scenes playing out across the country — women facing prison because the Supreme Court’s conservative justices, all but one of them male, decided women don’t deserve the right to control their bodies and should be imprisoned for defying them.
Sadly, the style of traditional and measured politics as practiced by Democrats like Biden has done little to prevent this.
It’s time for something else, something radical. We need younger leaders capable of feeling, expressing and acting on the rage of their generations.
Actually, for that, it’s past time.