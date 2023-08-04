I met David McDonald about two decades ago. For years, a mutual friend brought together a few couples for low-key parties around holidays.
Attendees worked in academics, the arts, public radio and construction. The eclectic mix contributed to the fun.
At one party, McDonald, a Russian history professor, mentioned that his morning ritual included reading Russian newspapers … in Russian. I remember thinking that must be a way to truly understand events with no American filter.
McDonald retires this month after 35 years at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as one of the nation’s foremost scholars on Imperial Russia before the 1917 Russian Revolution.
With war raging in Ukraine, I wanted to ask him what Americans are missing in understanding the conflict and how it might end. We’ll get to that, but when he told me he’s retiring this month, I started thinking what a key player he has been in consequential UW matters unrelated to Russia.
If Renaissance man is defined as someone with many talents and areas of expertise, McDonald qualifies as one of UW’s true Renaissance professors.
To wit, McDonald chaired the 25-member search committee that selected the late Rebecca Blank, then acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce, as chancellor in 2013.
“Becky stood out in a very strong pool of candidates, given her ability to manage and lead complex institutions … and her ability to interact easily with a wide variety of viewpoints at both ends of State Street,” McDonald said, referring to the Capitol versus Bascom Hill dynamic.
“Perhaps above all, she combined a highly refined perspective of her role with a strong admiration for UW-Madison and its quality and reach as a public institution. She also had a subtle and sometimes mordant sense of humor.”
McDonald also has deep ties to UW sports. Starting in 1994, he served two four-year terms on the UW Athletic Board, becoming chairman about the time of the so-called “Shoe Box scandal,” in which UW athletes accepted improper discounts from the Black Earth shoe retailer.
To reassure skeptical NCAA investigators, then-Chancellor John Wiley appointed McDonald as a special assistant, working at Camp Randall for the next three years while teaching history half-time.
“I enjoyed and learned an awful lot in that new role and realm, and still have warm memories,” he told me.
Two years after returning full-time to history, he became department chairman.
McDonald’s affinity for sports was also evident in a senior research seminar he taught for 16 consecutive semesters, through this past May, titled “Baseball and American Society since 1945.”
The 15-week series had about 20 juniors and seniors. For 13 of those sessions, McDonald had a co-instructor whose name you might recognize — Bud Selig, former owner of the Milwaukee Brewers and longtime commissioner of Major League Baseball.
Selig graduated from UW in 1956. McDonald explained: “He’s a history alum and he had an unscratched itch to become a history prof when he went to school here, and then his father persuaded him to join the business (car leasing) for a couple of years, and the rest is history.”
In classes, students peppered Selig with questions, including about some of his decisions as commissioner.
“He welcomed them and genuinely loves teaching,” McDonald said. “Needless to say, the students love him, often remarking that the course was their most memorable at UW-Madison. I served as the castor oil, overseeing their main assignments.”
Selig “impressed the students and me with his ardent passion for the sport as an American social institution. He also supported my emphasis on understanding baseball — and all modern spectator sports — as reflecting tectonic shifts in American history, especially in questions of race and, more recently, gender and sexuality, economic change, changing values, and changes in the American population and its geographical and economic distribution. He loves the interaction with the students.
“For my own part, thanks to my time in athletics and how I came to understand college sports, as well as my work with Selig, I’ve developed a modest sideline in the history of sports, as an interesting offset to my lifelong interest in the history of the Russian Empire and its successors.”
McDonald’s fascination with Russia began early. There was a large Ukrainian population in his native Saskatchewan, he said, and he chose the University of Toronto for his bachelor’s and master’s degrees because of its strength in Russian studies. He also earned a master of philosophy and a Ph.D., both in history, from Columbia University.
McDonald said most Americans think of the Ukraine conflict in symbolic terms — they are impressed at how, in sports parlance, Ukraine “upset” Russia by withstanding last year’s initial invasion.
“I think a lot of people have been genuinely surprised by the emergence of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy as a redoubtable political figure, sort of the east European answer to Winston Churchill, another unexpected hero, in the Second World War.”
McDonald predicted: “I don’t expect an outright victor either way, and several possible peace models will be advanced by France, India, China or others.
“Given the costs inflicted on Ukrainian infrastructure and agriculture, the massive displacement of their population and the sheer intensity of national mobilization — as opposed to the smoldering revanchisme (retaliation to retake lost territory) that inspired the Russian invasion — I see no prospect of an abiding peace.”
He added, “I’d expect any treaty simply to mark a deeply grudging cessation of hostilities, whose terms will contain the seeds of a future conflict, not unlike the Paris peace treaties after World War I.”
McDonald added that Russian president Vladimir Putin misplayed his hand.
“All this destruction and bloodshed resulted from a set of disastrous miscalculations by Putin … who saw a weak, corrupt and deeply divided Ukraine, a fraying NATO growing apprehensive about (ex-American President Donald) Trump’s commitment to the alliance and a rising isolationism in the states, itself also deeply divided under the last president’s tenure,” McDonald said.
“In an ultimate irony, Putin’s decision to invade produced results opposite to what he expected — fierce and effective resistance from Ukraine, a revivified NATO, now augmented by the accession of Finland and Sweden — both formerly neutral … and a United States which, while still divided, has shown impressively strong bipartisan support, within certain limits, for Ukraine’s defense.”
As McDonald retires with his wife, Lois, he is off for an extended trip to their hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. When they return, he will turn his attention to two Russian history projects he said went into “suspended animation” during his career for various reasons. He is also a general editor for a 22-book series involving 300 scholars worldwide on Russia’s Great War and Revolution.
He added, “I’m looking forward to all of it and, I hope, improvement in my long-suffering golf game.”
So, if anyone ever asks you, “What can someone do with a history degree?” you might just mention what David MacLaren McDonald has done.