I’m fascinated by how different generations approach work. Maybe that’s because my Boomer career has now spanned so many decades that I’ve worked summer jobs with men who endured the Great Depression and today with some employees born in this century.
Maybe that’s why I found the thesis of an article on a business website utterly jarring — that some employees have decided to keep their jobs but retire in place.
As the headline on the Insider story summarized: “Fed up with long hours, many employees have quietly decided to take it easy at work rather than quit their jobs.”
Say what?
The subscriber-only digital story was written by Aki Ito, who covers labor market and workplace trends. Her story carried none of the judgmental tone one might expect about people choosing to “mail it in.”
At the core of the trend, she posits, is a power shift from employer to employee — that the so-called “great resignation” during the pandemic has made employers so desperate to retain talent that employees are able to slack off with no fear of reprisal.
Well, maybe not no fear. Ito quoted employees only by first names to shield their identities.
Her story began: “Last spring, as the country experienced a once-in-a-generation employment boom, American workers took advantage of their newfound options in all sorts of ways. Millions swapped their toxic jobs for better ones. Others negotiated for a promotion or a raise or remote-work privileges. But a job recruiter I’ll call Justin saw an opportunity to fulfill a different ambition. He liked his job. He just wanted to work less.”
Justin and others told Ito that employers are apparently desperate and as Justin told her: “So I thought, what if I just scaled back?”
And so he did: “Every week, Justin pushed the boundaries ever so slightly: logging on half an hour later, logging off half an hour earlier, taking long lunches, running errands in the middle of the day.”
He said he struggled to rid himself of his old work ethic, but succeeded. “I was sweating bullets, but I was like, look, they’re not going to fire me,” he said. “It would take them months to find someone new and train them up. My lessened productivity is better than zero productivity.”
Ito concluded Justin’s story by saying he is working less than ever and added: “And he’s not done. In the months ahead, he’s hoping to work even less.”
She wrote that while some may see these employees as lazy or unambitious or shiftless, they are making a “considered, deliberate decision” because they feel exploited.
“In a sense, these professionals are mounting a secret resistance against the status quo. Hustle culture is over. And in some corners of corporate America, it’s being replaced by coasting culture.”
Ito writes that the approach might be called “quitting in place” by disapproving bosses, but employers are now forced to grit their teeth and let the “coasters get away with it.”
For anyone awaiting some screed from me about this, I’m not going there. In fact, I think this report confirms what many of us already thought, and the causes are partly rooted in the economic transformation of recent decades.
I suspect it is also related to the pandemic and reflected in the current workplace dance about whether employers insist people return to the office versus continue to work remotely.
Many among the World War II generation punched the same factory time clocks I did in summer jobs while I was in college. They generally seemed to project an optimism about their futures and their capacity to provide for loved ones.
Besides, even if they had wanted to, they had no option to quit in place. Those timecards didn’t lie and I recall bosses keeping records of how many machine parts each worker processed per hour.
The globalization of America’s economy and the explosion of technology changed everything, of course. Factories closed, jobs went overseas, and the dreams of many waned.
But there has also been a fundamental shift across what was once called white-collar America. (Does anyone wear white collars anymore?) For many, it’s the loss of what one might call a “secure path.”
Massive business model disruptions now roll through the economy and seem more the rule than the exception, usually accelerated by the pace of technological change.
There are plenty of examples, but the one I know best is newspapering. When I started, daily newspapers seemed a recession-proof pillar of almost every community and, for much of my career, I benefited from that. But the internet long ago forced newspaper publishers to adjust, and that evolution is ongoing. What is clear is that the future of journalism — and thus a crystal clear career path within the profession — is less certain than when I started.
I suspect that is true for many businesses, and employees know that. There will always be those who hustle to get ahead, but there also may be more “coasters,” and I guess we have to come to grips with that.
Ito concludes her article by lauding this employee shift: “Instead of going all out, all the time, they’ll toggle the intensity with which they work, depending on the circumstances of their lives and their careers at any given moment. Sometimes they’ll be in overdrive. Sometimes they’ll be in underdrive.
“In a sense, they’re creating a new kind of hybrid work life — one that alternates between the ambition of hustle culture and the rejuvenation of coaster culture. And in the long run, that flexibility may prove to be more sustainable — and profitable — for employees and employers alike.”
I wonder, though. Will employees who choose to spend a lot of their time in “underdrive” expect to eventually run things?
Hard to imagine how they can have it both ways.