Most of what’s written about media in Wisconsin concerns the status of print newspapers, television news, digital news delivery or the impact of social media and podcasts.
Radio? Not so much.
But this column is about the dream of two Madison business partners to acquire radio stations that geographically blanket Wisconsin and make each station popular and nonpartisan hometown destinations for local news, discussion and entertainment.
In doing so, they brand their stations not as progressive counterweights to far-right talk radio, but as fundamentally pro-democracy, interlacing straight news and balanced talk with quintessentially local programming such as high school sports, minor league baseball and hockey, as well as the Packers, Badgers and Marquette University sports.
One partner, Mike Crute, is a talk radio veteran. The other, Sage Weil, is a young tech zillionaire who relocated from the West Coast to Madison to accommodate his wife’s career.
They named their company Civic Media and their tagline is “Hometown radio refreshed.” They eschew descriptors like liberal or progressive, even though both lean left, one as a talk show host and the other as a major Democratic donor.
They now own a dozen radio stations covering most of Wisconsin except for the North Woods and they’re trying to gain a foothold there. They hope to add more stations.
It’s undeniable that far-right radio in recent years boosted Donald Trump and his acolytes. Right-wing hosts certainly helped former Republican Gov. Scott Walker demonize school teachers and pass Act 10 over a decade ago.
But let’s look much further back.
Talk radio has not always been dominated by far-right conspiracy theories, election deniers, dog-whistle racism, and caricatures of urban elites and public employees.
Progressive icon William T. Evjue, who launched this newspaper in 1917, founded WIBA radio of Madison in 1925 and it became the state’s first commercially successful station. He broadcast his “noon news flashes” on WIBA and later leveraged his station for his popular “Hello Wisconsin” Sunday commentaries.
Evjue died in 1970, and in 1977 his station was sold to the first of several subsequent owners. It eventually became home for the late Rush Limbaugh and its identity today remains right-wing talk (and Badger sports).
Top that for irony.
The far-right’s dominance on Wisconsin’s commercial airwaves is a topic I’ve visited before. One column in 2018 focused on a University of Wisconsin-Madison study of media and political division. “There is something in the range of six-plus hours a day of right-wing talk radio in every major market in the state, usually on the most powerful AM stations in those markets,” Lew Friedland, a now-retired journalism professor and the project’s leader, told me then.
Crute, one of Civic Media’s partners, told me that Friedland’s comments encouraged the thinking that led to Civic Media. Crute is best known as host of “The Devil’s Advocates Radio Show,” which will continue across Civic Media stations in the late afternoons. Madison-area stations are WMDX 1580 AM and 92.7 FM.
Crute said he and Weil, who is providing most of the financing, set about acquiring radio stations that won’t be focused on political bombast on the left or the right. Civic Media, asserts its website, “is leaning in to local radio to keep Wisconsin communities informed, entertained and connected.”
They point to programs such as one hosted by Todd Allbaugh, who worked for former Republican state Sen. Dale Schultz. Another program is titled “Raised in Wisco” — about hunting, fishing and cooking — and is hosted by Joel Kleefisch, a former Republican member of the Assembly and the husband of former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.
While Weil has been a huge Democratic contributor, they insist their goal is to fill the void left by the retreat of local newspapers and to be, as they said repeatedly, “pro-democracy” and not pro-Democrat.
I talked with Crute and Weil in their studio on University Avenue. When I asked Weil why he invested millions, he broke his answer into three parts — why radio, why Wisconsin, and why this strategy.
“Radio is still where people get their news every day,” he said. “People consume media in their car when they’re driving, and regardless of whether you think radio is going to go away over the long term, people are listening while they’re doing other things.
“For us, radio is the best way now to reach audiences, especially in the rural parts of the state where you don’t have broadband and newspapers are getting decimated or consolidated.” Television stations, he added, are not focused on local communities.
“The other part is you have this extremely profitable and well-oiled machine of right-wing talk radio that is a huge conduit for misinformation, and it’s distorting our whole political discourse,” Weil said.
“There needs to be some sort of counterpoint that, at a bare minimum, delivers factual news coupled with some commentary, so you can contextualize what you’re hearing and why it actually matters that X, Y, and Z happened.”
Weil lamented the “nationalization of all politics.”
“If you listen to the right-wing ecosystem, then Democrats cheat and they’re stealing everything and they’re trying to turn us into a socialist dystopia. And if you listen to the left-wing ecosystem … Republicans are burning down democracy for their short-term political gain and power grab.”
He added, “You can’t have an actual conversation about those issues and debate them … if you’re fundamentally living in two different realities with two different sets of facts. When you shift the focus to a local community, you can say these are the things that are happening in your community to people you know. It’s a lived reality, where you can actually see whether it’s true or not. That’s why a key part of our strategy is not Wisconsin statewide radio, it’s hometown radio.
“It’s building statewide support and infrastructure so that we start at a baseline with providing Wisconsin-focused content, Wisconsin news, but then in each market, we invest in providing localized content, local news, local hosts and speak to the issues in their community.”
Here’s another irony.
Weil, 44, was once a teenage programming genius and has created and sold lucrative tech companies. Now he’s invested in a format as old school as radio.
It’s certainly audacious.
All of us who worry about political dysfunction should, um, stay tuned.