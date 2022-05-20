It was one in a series of heartfelt goodbyes.
Rebecca Blank stood at the entrance in a roped-off lobby area of the Discovery Building on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus at what was billed as a “community leadership reception” earlier this month.
The chancellor, in the final days of her nine years in Madison, greeted each of the few dozen arriving attendees to wish her, per the invitation, a “fond farewell” as she leaves to become president of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
Blank is widely, almost universally, regarded to have been a success as chancellor, a leader who improved the caliber of the student body, stabilized the university’s shaky finances, restored much of its lost research revenue and momentum, and made progress on issues of diversity even through a wrenching pandemic.
Does one thing stand out as most gratifying, I asked her in an interview this week?
“What feels good is that I feel like, across the board, the university is in a better place than when I came, and that feels like it was worth the nine years,” she said.
She and I were scheduled to talk in person, but we met virtually. She kept the meeting even though that morning it was announced she had tested positive for COVID.
Blank arrived on campus in July 2013 from a stint as acting commerce secretary under President Barack Obama with a sterling resume that included a doctorate in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
But in my view and that of other longtime observers, her leadership style contributed to her success as much as her estimable IQ. She consistently exhibited grace, a quiet confidence and unflappable demeanor that proved enormously effective in navigating these partisan, hyperbolic times.
Simply put, her emotional intelligence made her the right person for the times at Wisconsin’s flagship university.
I suggested to her that one sees less of her type of leadership style in male executives.
She smiled. “I am from the upper Midwest (born in Missouri, bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota) and I think it is part of the upper Midwest ethos of it’s not about you, it’s about what you’re doing and whether you accomplish anything, and I’ve always tried very much to believe this is not about me.
“You mentioned the male/female issue, and I will say I think a few more men get themselves in trouble because when someone gets mad at them, they get in their face rather than sitting back and saying, ‘You know, tell me about that.’ Some of this job does require you to simply sit there and let someone yell at you a little until you can hopefully turn it into a conversation,” she said. “And sometimes you can and sometimes you can’t.”
She alluded to her business card. “What I always have to remember, and it is not always easy, I assure you, that when people are sending me emails and attacking what’s happening and upset about things, they’re not saying anything about Rebecca M. Blank,” she said. “They don’t know Rebecca M. Blank, they’re going for you as the chancellor, and that’s the role you’re in, and it’s a public trust, and you need to listen to people.
“You may end up not agreeing with them, but you have to try to communicate with them and talk to them and tell them why you’re doing what you’re doing. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.”
Blank’s drama-free reputation for dealing with both parties in the Legislature, especially skeptical Republicans, was in evidence this week when the Board of Regents unanimously agreed on her successor — Jennifer Mnookin, dean of the law school at the University of California-Los Angeles. Republicans quickly attacked Mnookin for being open-minded about critical race theory and for her modest contributions to Democratic politicians, among other transgressions.
Even Tommy Thompson, the former GOP governor who ably served as interim UW System president, sadly piled on, saying he hoped Moonkin would not bring her “California philosophy” to Wisconsin, whatever that means.
The stunner, though, came from Robin Vos, the Republican Assembly speaker. In a statement attacking Mnookin, he wrote, “After all the work of Tommy Thompson and Rebecca Blank that attempted to strengthen relationships between the university and the Legislature, this is a step backwards.”
Geez, nine years ago, Republicans were deeply suspicious of Blank, a chancellor candidate tainted by an Obama connection. Now she’s a role model for bipartisan understanding?
I read the Vos quote to Blank. She smiled: “I’ve enjoyed working with many of the legislators, both Democratic and Republican. Many of them are very good people, and you know we’ve had many good conversations.”
I noted to Blank that more than once she has talked about the “fragility” of UW-Madison to the Regents and others. What does she mean?
“Higher education in the upper echelons and top research universities is fiercely competitive,” she said. “It is competitive for faculty, it’s competitive for students, it’s competitive for research dollars, and so the result is it doesn’t take much to slip because everyone is trying to get some of your money, some of your people, some of your students, and unless you are in this game year after year as fully as you can be, you will slip.”
She continued, “It wouldn't take much for us to slip out of the top ranks of universities and simply be a very good regional research university. There are plenty such places around us, but we aren’t, we are a global research university,” among the nation’s best.
Blank said UW-Madison needs public and financial support and freedom from restrictions that complicate its ability to compete, including maintaining its facilities without state bureaucratic complications. Those problems, I noted, may not exist at Northwestern.
“I’m very well aware of the problems I’m leaving behind,” she answered, “and blissfully unaware of the problems I am going to acquire.”
As we finished, Blank said she’s been touched by the response to her departure.
“I have just been overwhelmed by the number of handwritten notes, the number of emails, the number of people who stop me walking up and down Bascom Hill or around the streets of Madison, many of whom I don’t know, to say, ‘Gosh, we’re going to miss you and you’ve done such a great job.’
“I just never experienced that sort of outpouring. I said to my husband, ‘I don’t know if I should be leaving,’ and he said, ‘No, this is the time to leave while these people want you to stay before it all goes south.’ ”