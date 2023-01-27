In talking politics about his home state, Ben Wikler is as colorful as he is passionate, which makes him a magnet for national reporters.
His appeal is also due to the prominence of Wisconsin — a fickle 50-50 state capable of swinging a national election and reelecting U.S. senators as bogglingly contrasting as Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson.
Wikler, the state Democratic Party chair, told The Guardian in December that he was “throwing up with anxiety” entering last fall’s midterms, terrified that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ defeat or Republican super-majorities in both houses of the gerrymandered Legislature might create a permanent minority status for Democrats in Wisconsin. The Guardian used his “throwing up” quip as its headline.
Wikler’s quotability stems in part from an eclectic resume that includes helping Al Franken, the comedian turned former U.S. senator, write his first book while Wikler was at Harvard University after graduating from West High School in Madison.
Recently, Wikler was quoted in Politico proclaiming the upcoming state Supreme Court election as “the most important election nobody’s ever heard of,” which became that article’s headline.
Actually, one suspects many readers do know that the court race — with its February primary and April general election — will determine the liberal-conservative balance of the seven-member court and almost certainly dictate the future of abortion rights and legislative redistricting in Wisconsin.
I have been writing about it all month and, on the same day I wrote this column, the New York Times published an in-depth article about the importance of Wisconsin’s court race.
Still, one understands Wikler’s frantic call-to-arms.
When we talked this week, the glib party leader instantly volunteered that there are four subjects on his most-important list. Given his unique insider expertise, they are probably critical points for all Wisconsin progressives.
Here they are:
The Wisconsin Supreme Court election: It’s the top priority for sure, he said. No one is pretending the four-way primary is not intensely partisan — two extreme right-wing judges against two left-leaning ones, and the stakes are monumental.
“This Supreme Court race is for all the marbles,” Wikler said.
“The biggest lesson from 2022 is that whoever defines the race first wins,” he added. “Evers defined (GOP gubernatorial nominee Tim) Michels and defined his own campaign before Michels could really define it on his own terms, and he won the governor’s race.
“Everyone will painfully and vividly remember that period in September where (U.S. Sen. Ron) Johnson and his allies flooded the airwaves and defined the Senate race” against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
Wikler added that what that means is that progressives need to make sure that the Supreme Court race, from the moment the primary ends on Feb. 21 until the vote on April 4, is about the future of democracy and all that entails, with abortion rights being at the top of that list.
“Voters who want women to have the same rights as men and who want to live in a democracy, and don’t want a right-wing Supreme Court that entertains the idea of overturning elections, need to make sure that is the terrain on which this election is fought,” Wikler exhorted. “There is no time to waste.”
Progressives, he said, should feel the same passion they felt after Donald Trump was elected by donating money, volunteering and reaching out to friends. He added, “This needs to feel like an all-hands-on-deck emergency situation, because it is.”
Ozaukee County Senate race: Longtime GOP state Sen. Alberta Darling retired in December, and while the 8th Senate District in Milwaukee’s northern suburbs tilts Republican, Wikler sees this spring’s special election as competitive, which makes it his second priority.
The outcome will determine whether Republicans have a supermajority in the state Senate, which in theory would allow them to remove impeached state officials. Three Republicans are vying for the nomination against Jodi Habush Sinykin, an environmental lawyer.
“If Jodi wins we have the first defense against Republicans impeaching. If Republicans have a majority in the state Assembly and a two-thirds majority in the state Senate, they could, if they had all their votes lined up, throw just about anyone out of office. That race is the best way to prevent that kind of abuse of our state constitution.”
Local elections (but especially in Green Bay): Third on Wikler’s list are local elections across the state. “This was a big national focus in 2022, but it’s still the case that people who want to twist and wrench and mess up our democracy are trying to take over local government so they can stomp on voter turnout for voters they don’t like,” Wikler said.
“I want to put a particular pin in the Green Bay mayor’s race,” he added. “The city council is evenly split and the mayor has the tie-breaking vote on the most controversial election decisions.
“So Republicans have their sights set on Mayor (Eric) Genrich, who believes in democracy and has taken a lot of arrows for refusing to knuckle down for people like Michael Gableman” (a former state Supreme Court justice and a villain to progressives for his expensive and ridiculous inquiries into non-existent 2020 election fraud).
The 2024 presidential and Senate races: Wikler’s fourth priority is gearing up for 2024 after this year’s spring elections. He pointed to the 2024 presidential race, but also to the Baldwin reelection campaign and the potential to flip two competitive congressional seats — the 1st District south of Madison and the 3rd District around La Crosse. He also talked about flipping a legislative chamber with new maps, which assumes a progressive court victory this spring.
“And then we need to recruit and support local candidates and build the party in rural areas across lines of race and ethnicity in every part of the state,” Wikler said.
Sports may have its off-seasons, but Wisconsin politics?
Not so much.