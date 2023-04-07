Ben Wikler left his Madison home at 5:30 a.m. on election eve to drive to Rhinelander for a 9 a.m. canvass organized by the Oneida County Democratic office.
Wikler, chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, was focused on the next day’s state Supreme Court election, but that morning he said his thoughts were on an upcoming arraignment in New York City.
“On the way I was thinking about the final polling that I knew we’d be hearing about that afternoon,” Wikler told me.
“We had seen results in the preceding weeks through multiple sources that suggested anywhere from a 9-point victory down to a 2-point squeaker, and the central question was whether Donald Trump’s indictment was going to energize the Republican base to cast ballots way beyond what the modeling had predicted.”
Besides snowy Rhinelander, Wikler knocked on doors in Stevens Point, Baraboo and Madison that day, all the while fearing that “an unexpected GOP surge could turn out Republican voters who hadn’t been on the radar and turn what had been looking like a comfortable victory into a nail-biter loss.”
His fear was unfounded. Liberal Janet Protasiewicz defeated conservative Dan Kelly by 11 percentage points in our 50-50 state, where a 3-percent-plus victory five months earlier by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had been portrayed as almost a landslide.
Wikler, a 42-year-old Madison West High and Harvard graduate, is an ascending superstar in national Democratic politics, having led the Wisconsin party for nearly three years. The day after the bitterly contested court race, we talked about the campaign from the inside.
As 2023 began, the euphoria of Evers’ reelection was offset by the disappointment of last fall’s defeat of Democrat Mandela Barnes by incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who had appeared especially vulnerable.
“I started the year terrified because we saw that scale of resources that the Republican money machine poured into the Senate race last year, and the same donors and others were obsessed with ensuring GOP dominance in the courts,” Wikler said.
“When we set our fundraising goals, I remember a sense of dread in the pit of my stomach about whether we could possibly hit the numbers that we thought we’d need to reach to counter what we anticipated coming from the other side.”
They met their goals, he said, so the party was able to transfer $2.5 million to the Protasiewicz campaign on Feb. 22, the day after the primary, even though it made it hard for the party to meet its next payroll.
“We wanted to make sure that the progressive candidate could immediately get on the air, define the race, and go on the attack,” Wikler said. “The Republicans were slow out of the gate, so it was the reverse of the Senate race last year.” The Republican “independent expenditure machine wasn’t up and running fast enough,” he added.
Wikler called Protasiewicz’s margin “Tammy-like,” referring to Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s 11-point 2018 reelection victory. Like that one, he said, “This election demonstrated the power of a crystal-clear, common-sense message from the progressive candidate and an industrial strength spotlight on the extremism of the conservative candidate.”
But that industrial strength spotlight required money. At more than $42 million, this was by far the most expensive state court election in U.S. history. In the end, Protasiewicz had a $6-million edge, according to media reports.
“I think one of the lessons from the last three major elections here — the Senate race, the governor race, and the Supreme Court race — is that to defeat Republican racially charged fear-mongering, Democrats need a message and at least equal resources to deliver that message,” Wikler said.
The effort on “Democratic infrastructure, and by that I mean independent and grassroots groups and unions, has been running at a fever pitch since 2019. That means that when we come to an election like this we’re building on relationships and trust established over years as opposed to trying to invent it instantly at the last second.”
I suggested that Dane County’s huge turnout — the largest in the state — coupled with an 82-18 percent margin for Protasiewicz here was the fuel for her victory. Wikler acknowledged the importance of Dane County, but pointed to the evolution of Milwaukee suburban voting as another key.
“What we saw in this election and in ’22 and ’20 and ’18 is a continuing trend in the Milwaukee suburban counties away from the radicalism of the GOP,” Wikler said, “and this has been true when Trump was on the ballot and when he wasn’t, when Trump was president and when he wasn’t.
“The Republican party’s extremism at this point is more than just Trumpism. You know, MAGA (“Make America Great Again”) has become its consuming ideology and suburban voters are rejecting it,” he added.
“So the GOP is going to have to find voters somewhere else to be able to stay competitive as a statewide party, and the areas where they’re strongest (rural areas and small towns) aren’t growing in population. The areas where they’re weakest are.”
To wit, the youth vote. Wikler shared a post-election memo from Project 72, a group created to educate students across 15 Wisconsin campuses about the court race. As the memo phrased it, students in this election “absolutely killed it.” The group knocked on more than 40,000 doors, “every single one of which belonged to university students.”
The group said student turnout approached November 2022 general election numbers. Protasiewicz got at least 75 percent of the vote in every student ward and, in one University of Wisconsin-Madison ward, turnout was 97 percent of November’s, the memo said.
As for the state party, Wikler said, “We have built an operation that never stops. We kept 70 staff after the 2022 elections and have grown to 118 as of Election Day, plus 20 paid interns, and I think that scale of operation is unprecedented and unequaled in the country,” he said. “It allows us to even the playing field against conservative mega-donors who write $5 million checks to dark money groups.”
Sure, political puritans among you might squirm and lament all the money in politics, especially in what once were nonpartisan court races. Good for you.
But for me it’s exhilarating to see a progressive leader who recognizes the political terrain on which we are deployed and responds accordingly.
Ben Wikler’s state party plays to win. And is doing just that.