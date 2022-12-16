From the jump, I’ll warn you that this is my most navel-gazing column all year.
That said, I suspect many of you are interested in plans for the Cap Times, whose 105th birthday we celebrated this week with a party in our newsroom along with many of our Cap Times members.
The company was founded in 1917 by William T. Evjue, who was 35 at the time. He started the paper to champion the progressive movement and as a counterweight to the opinions of his ex-employer, the Wisconsin State Journal.
Much has changed since then, including our 2008 decision to drop daily print publication, but most of the pillars of today’s Cap Times come directly from our roots.
First and foremost is award-winning local journalism, which nationally is in shorter supply due to changing newspaper industry economics.
Second is our opinion mission, led personally by Evjue for 53 years until his death in 1970. His mission was, as the cliché goes, to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted, whether that meant fighting McCarthyism or fighting for racial and social justice. That spirit lives on through the writing of editor emeritus Dave Zweifel, whom Evjue personally hired, and associate editor John Nichols, among others.
Our third pillar is our major commitment to events, highlighted each fall by our annual Cap Times Idea Fest. We hope to continue to expand Idea Fest to make it the most important thought festival in the upper Midwest, focusing on local, state and national issues with a thoughtful but still entertaining spirit.
Fourth is the role that the Evjue Foundation plays in the community. The foundation was created by Evjue’s will to support the types of charitable causes that he and wife, Zillah, most cared about, notably the health and welfare of children. The foundation has distributed more than $70 million in grants, a reinvestment in Madison from newspaper profits, since his death. Evjue’s name, plus the name of his benevolent late nephew John “Jack” Lussier, can be seen on important buildings and projects throughout Madison.
On Jan. 3, The Cap Times adds an important leader in Mark Treinen, who has been executive editor of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. He will become Cap Times editor, only the sixth in our history. I will remain as publisher instead of holding the dual titles of editor and publisher.
Treinen has overseen newsroom operations at the Press-Gazette, which is part of the USA TODAY Network along with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Both newspapers are owned by Gannett Co., Inc. Treinen also leads a government watchdog and investigations team across 10 Gannett newsrooms, working with the Milwaukee investigative team on joint projects.
He will work with our exceptional staff of journalists to evolve our coverage of public affairs and cultural topics. The Cap Times of today doesn’t aim to be a so-called “paper of record.” We seldom report on news about weather, traffic or minor crimes, but will continue to work hard to be authoritative and indispensable, with more emphasis on investigative and watchdog journalism.
Beyond the aforementioned Zweifel and Nichols, who produce deeply informed columns and editorials, my plan is to continue my column in 2023 with increased focus on local people and issues.
In recent years, the crazy extremism of Donald Trump and the lunge to the right by state Republicans dominated much of our opinion work. That trend was exacerbated by the pandemic, during which many of our important public leadership roles turned over and face-to-face meetings became rare.
The power structure of Madison politics has certainly changed in recent years, becoming younger and more diverse. Implications of that and those voices deserve more attention.
A year ago, we took our journalism off of the madison.com website we had shared with the State Journal since the 1990s to create captimes.com. We think the new website is clean and easy to use, though we continue to work on our technology, including making sure search engines find our stories.
One important step in our technological evolution is the creation of the now- available Cap Times app for iPhone and Android. It is clean, simple and a great way to keep up with what we are doing. We hope readers like you will download it soon.
Events have become a really important part of what we offer the community. This fall’s Cap Times Idea Fest was our sixth, a hybrid that featured in-person and virtual sessions, about 25 in all.
Innovations this year included using some venues off the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, including a powerful mid-week session at the Goodman South Campus of Madison College. A panel of outstanding leaders from communities of color talked about why a series of their capital projects are all happening now and the ongoing challenges they face.
We also created a fundraiser for local journalism, and were able to bring legendary journalist Carl Bernstein to Madison to talk with Madison native and longtime Cap Times friend David Maraniss, who is also a Pulitzer Prize winner. Attendees liked the format and we will do something like it again.
This fall, we are planning how to make Idea Fest 2023 even better. And we are also working on our popular Cooking with the Cap Times series that features local chefs.
In the past, newspapers were filled with classified ads and society news and no-nonsense, barebones stories about meetings. Trust me on that, I wrote plenty of those stories.
The Cap Times of 2023 is not that. It is many things, and in my biased view, all of them are pretty cool.