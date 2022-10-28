The headline atop the front page in a recent edition of the New York Times read: “In Wisconsin, a stark portrait of eroding faith in democracy.”
The story was one of those in-depth news features in which a political reporter parachutes into a key hinterland state to measure the mood through voices and images of what journalists call “real people,” as opposed to politicians or operatives.
The story’s theme was that many in Wisconsin — left and right — don’t believe government is working, feel powerless to influence it and see themselves in warring camps.
The only academic voice quoted in the story was that of Barry Burden, an American politics expert and political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Burden told the reporter that voter emotions are especially intense because our politics are all-or-nothing, while other countries have multiparty democracies.
As the mid-term election looms, my thoughts run to three over-arching realities about Wisconsin politics. I discussed them with Burden.
Here they are:
All Wisconsin public policy is massively distorted by Republican gerrymandering, which thwarts representative government.
As much as we’re told all our votes matter, when it comes to the Legislature, not so much. As you likely know, we have the most gerrymandered Legislature in the country. We are a 50-50 state in which the GOP has 61 of 99 the state Assembly seats and 21 of 33 Senate seats. And for now, there is a 4-3 conservative majority in the Wisconsin Supreme Court that kowtows to the state Republican Party.
It’s been this way for more than a decade. Burden made a presentation to Madison Downtown Rotary years ago that graphed the phenomenon. A few districts are heavily concentrated with Democratic voters while many, many more Republican districts are designed to give GOP candidates a lesser but typically insurmountable built-in edge.
“The Legislature is operating on a different plane from the statewide offices,” Burden said. “The makeup of the Legislature does not really respond to voters’ preferences. The size of the Republican majority, it’s just very stable through all these tumultuous times. Basically Republicans sit at about 60 percent of the seats. It may creep up into the low to mid-60s now.”
Burden added: “The Republican majority has become more cohesive, more conservative, and more Trumpian, so it’s not actually the same Republicans who were there a decade ago when (former GOP Gov.) Scott Walker was in office,” he said.
“So that does probably accelerate what will be done under Republicans if (GOP gubernatorial nominee Tim) Michels is elected versus what we experienced under Walker.
“And you see the massive amount of legislation that (Democratic Gov. Tony) Evers has vetoed. He’s set all kinds of records for vetoes by a Wisconsin governor. You know, all of that is loaded and ready to go so that it could be a very productive first half of 2023 for the Legislature if they had unified government again.”
The best-case outcome for Democrats is to protect the Wisconsin we have known, a centrist and non-extreme Midwestern state.
Evers was attacked by Republicans who tried to dilute his power even before he was inaugurated. If he wins a second term he cannot transform Wisconsin with a Legislature that is always more focused on seeing him fail than on serving constituents. But he can continue to be a crucial bulwark.
As for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race, despite the GOP efforts to paint Mandela Barnes as scary and radical, he would be a center-to-slightly-left senator, a younger fresh face in Washington who would support middle-class taxpayers. (The ultra-wealthy are the singular focus of incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson.)
Barnes would support climate-change policies and infrastructure spending, as well as other policies that would benefit ordinary people, including the many middle-class voters who voted for Donald Trump twice.
If you want to talk extreme, look to Johnson. He is easily the most reprehensible Wisconsin elected official since the late GOP Sen. Joseph McCarthy. Whether it’s spouting COVID vaccine falsehoods, lying about election results, downplaying Jan. 6, denying climate science or doing favors for wealthy pals at the expense of ordinary taxpayers, Johnson checks all of the boxes.
By electing Michels, Wisconsin would be reinforcing the lies and self-interest of the modern state GOP and giving absolute control of state government to the most extreme forces in state history. By reelecting Johnson, the GOP could well gain majority control of the U.S. Senate.
Not your average stakes.
We are a bitterly divided 50-50 state and have always had a schizophrenic electorate, or have we?
No other state has the ideological spread between Johnson, a full-on Trumper, and progressive Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. But Burden sees that dichotomy as less about schizophrenic voters and more about timing.
“A really boring political science reason to explain why we get these schizophrenic candidates elected to office here is that they run in different years in different election cycles, and some cycles are just very favorable to one party, so much that people who wouldn’t win otherwise are successful,” Burden said.
“Ron Johnson has had the good fortune of now running in three years that were all good for the Republicans — 2010 was the Tea Party year, 2016 he had (Donald) Trump at the top of the ticket winning the state, and now 2022 appears to be good for the GOP as well.”
He added, “He had a kind of tailwind in each cycle. And Scott Walker also did in his elections until he ran into 2018 (when Evers defeated him), but before that, 2010 and 2014 were both big Republican wave years.
“And Tammy Baldwin, on the other side, got to run in 2012 when Obama romped in the state, and in 2018, which was a great year for the Dems” running against Trump.
Burden added, “That's just the sort of strange nature of what happens when you're in a state where things are on a knife’s edge.”
For those of us who have long regarded our state as innovative, sensible and compassionate, the “knife’s edge” metaphor feels sadly apt.
It all comes down to who shows up on Election Day.