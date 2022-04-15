My takeaway from Ketanji Brown Jackson’s path to the U.S. Supreme Court was the pre-eminence of race in Republicans’ election-year messaging. In questioning the first Black woman to be confirmed to the court, GOP senators brandished “critical race theory” as a catch-all cudgel against racial reckoning past or present.
One wonders if race will ever fade as central to the culture wars that prevent national reconciliation. That’s what makes those who do more than wonder — people who act — so rare and admirable.
American Players Theatre — famed for performing Shakespeare and other classic plays in its bucolic setting 40 miles west of Madison near Spring Green — is actually doing something to promote racial understanding.
The company has created “The Words Between Us,” a program in which APT actors, both white and of color, visit predominately white high school classrooms for a week to use their improvisational skills, charisma and life experiences to spark conversations about race in settings where diversity is scarce.
APT actors have visited rural schools for decades to connect students to Shakespeare and poetry, so there already was a comfort level, explained Carrie Van Hallgren, the company’s managing director. The impetus for the program was a racial name-calling incident at a school. A teacher suggested that if APT could help kids access Shakespeare, why not racial understanding?
Here’s how it works: Professional actors, who extensively train for these “residency” programs, build the experience around an assigned novel, each of which has a protagonist of color.
One of them is “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone. “It’s about a Black boy who goes to a preppy, elite private school, and his experiences in that school as one of the few Black kids,” Van Hallgren said. In the book, the struggling youth writes letters to the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., pondering what King would do in his situation.
Another novel is “Long Way Down,” by Jason Reynolds. “It’s entirely about a kid in a Black community,” Van Hallgren said. “The book covers family, and the book covers responsibility, and it covers choices, difficult choices, and it covers things like violence and relationships.”
While the books provide a frame, the actors help students develop ground rules within each class about how to discuss difficult topics. Later, students are invited to pose anonymous questions prompted by the books. Actors answer the questions through their personal experiences.
“The Words Between Us” is not critical race theory, but a literature and language arts program, Van Hallgren emphasized. It was piloted last fall in River Valley High School, Sauk Prairie High School and Wisconsin Heights High School.
In 2022, it has been in Sun Prairie High School, River Ridge High School and Deerfield High School. (A disclosure: The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times in which I participate, helped fund the program with a 2021 grant.)
I asked Van Hallgren about measuring success. Her answer: “Are students more frequently having conversations about race? Do you feel braver or more comfortable bringing up difficult topics in your classroom?
“Is your experience of the novel staying with you? Do you find yourself using the discussion agreements that came up in the classroom?” The goal is to better equip students to talk about race, whether that is on a diverse college campus or in a mostly white town or rural area.
“I was thinking about this today,” she said. “We were in a classroom where students are not college-bound. They are going to technical school or they’re going to work on their family’s farm, they’re going to work in the community.
“We want to give the college-bound kids tools so that when they walk into a college classroom they can have these conversations that maybe kids from more urban schools are already having.
“But what about the kid who is going to stay on his family’s farm? What is the benefit for that kid? Well, many benefits, but those kids may be on their local school board. Those kids may be on their local town council.
“Those kids may have leadership roles within their church or in their community, and these conversations will give them the tools for debate, tools for understanding and for empathy.”
Van Hallgren added, “If we seek a more civil society, those tools will absolutely be helpful. And as we know, our nation is going to get more and more diverse.”
After their day of teaching, I spoke with two APT actors about what the program means to each.
“I look at it as if I’m helping out little Alys,” said Alys Dickerson. “I get to look out for myself by looking out for someone else.”
Added Jamal James: “I’ve been thinking about how this is beneficial for all students” regardless of race. “Do they feel listened to? Do they feel protected? Do they feel like they have a voice?
“There’s a lot between COVID and racial unrest and things they’ve been growing up in. I think a part of them is trying to figure out like what is real. I think we give them an outlet to speak about those issues that they probably don’t speak about with their family or really deeply with their friends.”
Added Dickerson: “I’m surprised at how eager some of the students are to talk, though some are not.” James agreed that some are not.
“This is something that isn’t happening on their phones,” Dickerson said. “That’s kind of the thing that is my favorite (aspect) is that we get to go into a classroom and say we’re going to have super-charged, super in-depth conversations that aren’t just comments on Instagram. They’re not just things you see on your Snapchat or TikTok.”
James said they talk about being brave: “Like be brave and ask questions, be brave and look stupid, be brave and be curious. It’s all happening in real time. It’s not something they submit online or that they write about in their journal.”
Students were asked to provide survey feedback about the program. “It made me feel like I deserve to be heard and people care what I have to say, even if we don’t agree,” wrote one. “I think what you do is super cool and can change the feel of a classroom. I think it will affect my life,” wrote another.
Super cool, indeed.