On May 14, a white 18-year-old killed 10 and wounded three Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. He livestreamed the shooting and had written a manifesto espousing white supremacy.
The next day was Sunday, and the Rev. Alex Gee looked out over congregants at his Fountain of Life Covenant Church on Madison’s South Side. What he saw, he told me, was a first.
“It might have been just coincidental, Paul, but I had a police officer in our church, in uniform with a gun on his hip,” Gee said.
“I’ve never seen a gun inside church. Now, maybe he just wanted to worship that day. Maybe he just wanted to take a break. Maybe he had a need for prayer, but I felt like he wanted me to know I was safe that day.
“I had to ask myself, ‘Safe from what?’ I’ve never ever had an armed police officer on duty in our church service, but that Sunday morning there was. I was appreciative,” Gee said. “I need to stay appreciative, but it said to me that this is a new reality.”
(It is unclear whether the Madison police officer was assigned to the church that morning. The department did not respond to multiple requests for comment.)
In the days since, a mass shooting with an even higher death toll happened at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. As Gee predicted in our conversation before that shooting, the news media’s collective attention quickly moved on from Buffalo.
Gee recorded a video about that shooting and I suggested we talk. My mistake was starting by asking about the reaction within Madison’s Black community.
He said Black people were not surprised, then he turned the tables. My question, he told me, should not be about Black people at all, but about when white people are going to seriously focus on an epidemic of racial hatred among young white men.
“What needs to be asked is not ‘what can we do for Black people?’ ” Gee told me. “We’re at a point now where we need to know what can be done for white people. What in the heck is going on and why aren’t people talking about it?”
For newer Madisonians, Gee is a longtime civil rights voice in Madison. He and I have talked candidly about race for a decade, since Gee wrote a cover essay headlined “Justified Anger” for the Cap Times about living in Madison while Black. That title became a social justice movement that Gee continues to lead.
He said he sees a double standard from events like Buffalo.
“When white men do things, quickly mental health issues come in. If it’s a playground shooting, it’s they were bullied,” Gee said. “But Black kids on the west side of Chicago are not described as people who are suffering from mental health issues because of abject poverty etc., etc. It’s they’re gang members. They’re thugs, and they’re angry, and they’re scary.”
Gee wants answers from whites. “When do you see the signs of radicalization and who saw things and just thought it was boys being boys? Somebody saw the manifesto. Somebody saw the signs, and nobody takes responsibility,” he said.
“What I want to be different is that I do not want to talk to white people about how Black people are feeling. I want to ask white people how white people are feeling. How are they feeling knowing that their Black friends, if they have any, believe that this is the wave of the future?”
He continued, “Pretty soon we’re going to be talking about hot dogs and cookouts and sprinklers. Then about flags and sparklers. Then about taking a vacation. Then forgetting about this (Buffalo) until something else happens,” which, of course, it did just days later in the Texas elementary school.
In his video, Gee said: “When hatred becomes more resolute in pushing its agenda than love, something is wrong, and if you don’t know what to do, would-be allies, start with asking yourself the question, ‘Why does he have a 180-page manifesto and you don’t talk to your children about race and racism, your classroom, your friends, your coworkers, your associations?’ This didn’t start with a shooting spree. This started with an idea, a perception, a bias, a fear, and it went unchecked.
“This was someone’s altar boy perhaps, someone’s paper boy, but somehow this built. You don’t just wake up one day and you’re full of that hate. And this isn’t just mental health issues. We can’t call every raging racist, we can’t just call them either a victim or a mental health issue.
“That’s a microcosm of what I believe our country is becoming as long as well-intentioned white people don’t talk about how this happens, why this happens. I’m talking to young Black men. Are you talking to young white men? If you’re not, buckle up. This is our new reality.”
As usual, he’s absolutely right.