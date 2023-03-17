Looking into the camera for the social media ad, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus asks and then answers her own question.
“You want to help win a close race that could determine who holds power in Congress and the White House in 2024?” she asks. “Join me in helping our friends in Wisconsin elect ‘Judge Janet’ to their state Supreme Court. Flipping that seat will be key to getting fair maps and protecting abortion rights.”
That the celebrity comedic actress of “Seinfeld” and “Veep” fame would be fundraising for a Midwestern judicial candidate might seem jarring in most elections, but not this one.
It’s well-documented that the April 4 contest between left-leaning Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County judge, and right-wing stalwart and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, is already the most expensive state court race in the nation’s history.
Everyone following the race knows it has been framed as a referendum on Wisconsin’s 1849 law prohibiting abortion in nearly all cases.
They also know that because Wisconsin is a closely divided and crucial swing state that is also home to many election deniers, the court’s makeup could be crucial. Backers of former President Donald Trump or some other Republican might challenge the validity of ballots in 2024.
Less discussed in this race are my two other major themes today, ones I think deserve special focus as the election nears.
First is the reality that this spring’s chance to bring back true democracy in Wisconsin might not come again for a long, long time.
The election is almost certainly the best opening — and perhaps the only one for the foreseeable future — for left-leaning and centrist voters to move the state from its current anti-democratic trajectory, one in which the 4-3 right-wing majority on the court dependably sides with Republicans.
Second is to focus a spotlight on just how comprehensive the damage the conservative court has inflicted on Wisconsin has been.
Most of those who follow politics know about gerrymandering and the impact it has had on distorting the will of Wisconsin voters.
What is less widely understood is just how consistently and thoroughly Republicans have focused — since Scott Walker was first elected governor — not on making life better for people, but on prioritizing efforts to politically emasculate opponents. It’s power over real-world progress — always.
It is pretty much that simple — we can return to the traditional Wisconsin we once had in our roughly evenly divided state. We can elect representatives who openly debate issues, so even those in deep-blue cities have a proportionate voice.
What a concept.
The rescue of Wisconsin democracy is actually a two-step process, and the court race is the second one.
The first was last fall’s reelection of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. But that was all about defense, about his crucial role as a bulwark against even more extremist ideas. Yet the best Evers can do against GOP legislative majorities is employ his bullhorn to extol his sensible, center-left agenda and to use his veto authority a whole lot.
A Protasiewicz victory, in contrast, would be about offense for the first time since 2008, when the court flipped.
By drawing legislative maps in 2011 designed to ensure their perpetual power, Republicans have been able, in rough numbers, to control two-thirds of the seats in the Legislature by gaining half or fewer of the overall votes cast in legislative races.
Among other actions, Republicans then used those majorities to pass campaign finance laws that limit how much labor unions can contribute to campaigns while not placing limits on wealthy individuals. Labor, of course, almost always supports Democrats.
The Legislature passed and Walker signed an anti-union “right to work” law in 2015. Years earlier, Walker said he was not interested in that change, but the opportunity to hurt Democrats apparently moved him. He said it would show Wisconsin was “open for business” at the time.
A 2018 report by the National Bureau of Economic Research quantified the impact such laws have had on Democrats. Based on elections from 1980 to 2016, researchers found that right-to-work laws decreased Democratic presidential vote share by 3.5 percentage points and lowered Democratic turnout by 2 points in counties that had enacted such measures. The loss of voters, volunteers, contributions and lobbying were all devastating to Democrats, the report concluded.
Republicans also made it harder for people to vote at every available turn. The New York Times prepares an annual “cost of voting” report that ranks states by how difficult it is to vote there. Last fall, Wisconsin’s rank fell from 38 to 47, no doubt delighting Republicans. That means it is more difficult to vote in only Mississippi, Arkansas and New Hampshire.
Ben Wikler, chairman of the state Democratic Party, described the election’s stakes in our most recent conversation.
“If you undo the GOP’s rigging of Wisconsin’s political system — on voting rights, union laws and gerrymandering — you could actually have a state that moves a few points into the blue (Democratic) column because that is where the public actually is on issues,” he said.
It goes far beyond gerrymandering.
Since the 1950s, only three incumbent justices have been defeated for reelection, Wikler said, and each had been appointed to complete a 10-year term by the governor at the time. None was elected. Incumbents, he noted, have a huge built-in advantage.
“Unless someone retires, people stay in office. This is an open seat and so many of the other justices are young and unlikely to retire soon,” Wikler said.
Pat Roggensack, the conservative justice who is retiring, is 82. Next oldest is Ann Walsh Bradley, 72, a left-leaning justice whose term ends in 2025. The other five justices are all under 60.
The outcome in this election could affect the fundamental direction of the state for years, even decades, Wikler said.
“Everything,” he said, “is packed into this moment.”