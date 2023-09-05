With Labor Day weekend behind us, thoughts turn to fall activities — a return to cooler temperatures, to school, to new projects at home and work, to football games that count.
And, we hope, to Cap Times Idea Fest.
Our big annual event runs Sept. 17-23. That’s less than two weeks away, and my goal in this column is to introduce the experience to those who have never attended.
Let’s start with what it is — a signature annual thought festival produced by The Capital Times, which was founded 106 years ago as a feistily independent and locally owned newspaper by the late William T. Evjue. The Cap Times remains aggressive in its news coverage, progressive in its opinions and generous in its philanthropy.
Idea Fest debuted in 2017, our centennial, and has been held every September since, taking varied forms, moving from all in-person to all-virtual during the pandemic. We now split sessions between in-person and virtual.
So what’s in it for you? Two big things:
First, the chance to hear conversations in-person, often from national experts appearing individually or on panels in an interview format we have perfected over the years. Idea Fest informs while it entertains.
Second, the chance to have fun and revel in your surroundings. Most major in-person offerings are in the Memorial Union at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with its adjacent terrace and early semester vibe of a reawakening campus — beer, food, book sales and signings, a time to be with friends.
Let’s focus first on Idea Fest weekend. On Friday night, Sept. 22, we present U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders, a longtime hero of the progressive left and a speaker with huge Madison appeal. Cap Times associate editor John Nichols, who co-wrote a new book with the Vermont senator, invited Sanders and will talk with him at the event.
Like our other big sessions, they will appear in the union’s Shannon Hall for the sort of relaxed, informative conversation Nichols had last year with U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and leader on the Jan. 6 committee.
Before or after the session with Sanders, you can enjoy the Union Terrace on an early fall evening. This year, we have reserved the union’s Sunset Lounge facing Lake Mendota behind the theater for Idea Fest attendees. There you can buy Second Draft, a hazy IPA from Young Blood Beer Company brewed specially for Idea Fest. An easy and entertaining evening.
Saturday, Sept. 23, is our biggest day, as we wrap up Idea Fest with a bang. We start at 1:20 p.m., with state Reps. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, and Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay, discussing their work on an agenda to return Wisconsin to the progressive roots of the days of Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette. Nichols will again moderate.
The second one-hour session will provide a rare glimpse into the inner workings of Washington, D.C., politics. Anita Dunn, a preeminent and longtime national Democratic strategist, and her husband, Bob Bauer, a renowned Democratic attorney, will be interviewed by Dan Balz, a highly regarded national political reporter for the Washington Post. Dunn and Bauer have been at the center of both the Obama and Biden presidencies, as I wrote in a recent column.
Several national profiles characterized them as the ultimate D.C. power couple. Remember the “Hamilton” lyric about “the room where it happens?” Dunn and Bauer have been there for a long time.
The afternoon is capped by a conversation with author Jonathan Eig, whose bestselling biography of Martin Luther King, Jr. — “King: A Life” — came out this year, which is also the 60th anniversary of the civil rights icon’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Eig’s interviewer will be David Maraniss, a Madison native who is one of the nation’s most celebrated biographers. Eig’s book will be for sale after their session, and Eig told me during an interview for my column last week that he is eager to autograph as many as possible.
Next comes time for a dinner break inside the union, on the terrace or maybe at a nearby downtown restaurant.
Then, settle back in at 7 p.m. to hear Adam Kinzinger, the former Republican congressman from northern Illinois, a courageous pro-democracy voice on the Jan. 6 committee. He has a book debuting in October, and he will discuss his efforts to look beyond partisan purity to preserve American democracy in the era of Donald Trump. Maraniss and Patrick Marley, a fellow Washington Post journalist, will jointly moderate.
And that’s just Saturday.
Monday evening we have our big South Madison session at the Goodman South campus of Madison College. This year a panel will focus on educating and elevating the formerly incarcerated.
Tuesday evening we move to the union with UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, UW Law School Dean Daniel Tokaji and former Madison Mayor Paul Soglin talking about the history of and future for free speech on campus, a timely topic arranged as part of UW’s year-long 175th anniversary celebration. Maraniss, who wrote a book that focused on Vietnam-era protests in Madison, will moderate.
Wednesday evening we host Keith Ellison, the attorney general of Minnesota and a rising progressive star, with Nichols moderating. After the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, it was Ellison who took over the case against the police officer who killed him.
Thursday evening we will host our local news fundraiser that requires a special and pricier ticket, this year featuring the wife-husband duo of Judy Woodruff and Al Hunt, famed national journalists, with Maraniss moderating in Tripp Commons at the Union.
Other than the Woodruff and Hunt fundraiser — which is in a smaller venue with hors d’oeuvres and an open bar — you can attend everything else all week with our all-access pass for $20, or $10 if you forgo the session with Sanders. Cap Times members get discounts on all those tickets as well.
Go to captimesideafest.com for tickets and complete festival information. A print guide will be delivered with the print Cap Times next week.
Idea Fest will also feature in-person sessions featuring food and music, plus several more sessions about local and statewide public affairs topics that are virtual-only.
Our Idea Fest promise to you is simple — you can learn while having fun.