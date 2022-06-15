Dear Editor: As a longtime volunteer in the education department of the Henry Vilas Zoo, I'd like to speak out in support of the keepers who work there.
I've known many of them for years, and while we have a lot of new keepers, I'm sure they are just as dedicated as the more experienced ones are. Our keepers work hard to keep our animals safe, clean, healthy and enriched every single day that they're working — Alisa, Elise, Emily, Erik, Gary, John, Julie, Kristin. They come in no matter the weather (imagine working outside, wearing a mask, in those 90-degree days), doing their best to make our zoo a welcoming place for the animals and the visitors.
Exhibits can only be cleaned when the animals are inside, so that is the first job in the morning, as well as preparing meals and getting enrichment set up. Sometimes it may take a little while to get to all the exhibits, so visitors that come first thing in the morning may not find an animal outside yet, or an exhibit not cleaned, but the keepers are working hard to make that happen. Vet care is another example of what may slow down a keeper. Our animals have vet visits every week, and if something is a little "off," the keeper and vet take care of that before anything else.
I, too, am glad that there is going to be an independent commission to look into our zoo, because I know we will come out of that review with flying colors. And it is our keepers who will get the pat on the back for the excellent job they do every day of the year.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove