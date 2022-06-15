Dear Editor: "Innocence does not find near so much protection as guilt.” — Francois de La Rochefoucauld (1613 – 1680) an accomplished French moralist.
Donald Trump was impeached for misconduct twice in his presidency. We suffered through accusations of malfeasance at the highest level of government. An U.S. house select committee now is revisiting Jan. 6. The select committee's primary stated purpose is for national security, to prevent another insurrection.
Through all of these difficulties, Trump never appeared before Congress or the American people addressing his charges under oath. Many of his aides defied impeachment subpoenas.
Trump has never been clothed as a man of innocence to such charges to the objective observer. He also exhibits no apparent trust in the U.S. Constitution’s function in its role of fulfilling lawful justice. His 2017 oath to the U.S. Constitution was perhaps only another contract to ignore to avoid paying contractors. He had to always get the upper hand.
He would invariably depend upon others’ protection, i.e., Mitch McConnell, and immediately took to his political rallies. Will he soon summon support in another safe rally location where he can use his characteristic stochastic rhetoric to once again sell himself to those inclined toward deception, perhaps sow more resentment among his followers and plant division?
It is beyond comprehension the faith that many have for this reality TV celebrity and failed businessman. And my simple question to his supporters is, “Has he ever acted in an innocent way?”
Erwin Curry
Missoula, Montana