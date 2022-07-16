Letters logo

Dear Editor: I read a disturbing news report the other evening involving Cassidy Hutchinson.

The young woman who testified so convincingly before the Jan. 6 investigative committee is apparently sequestered with her family. Because of threats, she must have a security detail. I listened to Ms. Hutchinson's testimony. She was authentic and believable. In my opinion, it is simply wrong that a citizen served a subpoena to testify is forced to live in fear for her safety. A principled, empathetic and responsible Donald Trump would use his power to intervene and urge his followers to "back off."

But then, I cannot forget that after our Capitol was breached, the former disgraced president waited 187 minutes before issuing a half-baked public statement to halt the violent invasion on Jan. 6.

Mary Lou Reisch

Madison

