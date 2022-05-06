Dear Editor: A minority-controlled government is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the legal right to an abortion and undermining the well-accepted principles of stare decisis (legal precedent) and the rule of law.
Democrats must make this the No. 1 issue in 2022. While more abstract and remote than inflation or crime, and therefore more rhetorically challenging to explain than issues people empirically feel — just as is the case with the threat to democracy posed by Republicans in the Trump era — nothing ultimately will matter if Republicans gain control of the House and Senate. This likely would lead to a national law banning abortion, as well as more draconian laws stripping the rights of the minority not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution and previously protected by stare decisis.
Sixty-nine percent of Americans support Roe v. Wade, believing a woman has the right to choose. Make no mistake: Abortion now has become a political question. The current House and Senate must codify Roe v. Wade — something that will require Senate Democrats to eliminate the filibuster.
Richard Cherwitz
Austin, Texas