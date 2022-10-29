Dear Editor: If you’ll forgive the rather tortured metaphor, the recently released investigation into management practices at Henry Vilas Zoo seems to have ignored the elephant in the room, namely the county’s decision in 2019 to sever its relationship with the Henry Vilas Zoological Society, which for over a century supported and promoted zoo operations, going all the way back to the zoo’s founding in 1911.
My wife Dixie and I had the pleasure of serving as on-grounds volunteers at the zoo for over a dozen years, running the train and carrousel. I used to tell people it was the best job I ever had. But it was painful to see all the hoops that Zoo staff had to jump through just to keep the lights on following the Zoological Society’s ouster.
Based on our commitment to the zoo, we weathered all the changes as best we could over the course of the next three years as operation of zoo concessions shifted to a private for-profit vendor known as “Centerplate,” and then directly to the county after Centerplate’s contract lapsed.
The final straw came in the spring of this year when the county dismissed our beloved shift supervisor, Bob Parisi, for reasons which remain unclear, and we reluctantly surrendered our volunteer roles.
Going forward I truly hope that those responsible for zoo operations can right the ship and restore the zoo’s shattered reputation. But we can’t ignore the fact that these parties, namely Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and the zoo’s executive director, Rhonda Schwetz, are the same ones who made the disastrous decision to sever ties with the Zoological Society in the first place.
So for zoo staff, I’m afraid that the beatings will continue until morale improves.
Warren J. Gordon
Madison