Dear Editor: As a young Madison home owner, I am disappointed in the many Madison homeowners who are as short-sighted as their property lines.
Zoning and density changes are a part of a growing and vibrant community, and as someone who owns property in the Madison community, I welcome this densification of our community.
The uproar surrounding the Transit Oriented Development Overlay District is unreasonable and disappointing to watch happen. While we homeowners might be safe from rising costs to acquire housing, we shouldn’t be blind to its effects on community members.
Nor should we play the victim in a situation that so obviously and plainly only moderately inconveniences homeowners when it more drastically impacts future residents of the community we call home.
Finally, I would really like to point to the issues with densification being a false flag in the first place. Studies coming from Minneapolis’ zoning reform (to remove all single-family zoning) has actually resulted in an increase in home values. With that said, the only remaining argument is one of neighborhood character. I would highly suggest for anyone who plans to make that argument to be introspective and consider where the character of their neighborhood lies. Is character in the number of bedrooms/units built, or is it potentially in the systematic exclusion of those who cannot otherwise afford to live within the neighborhood of your supposed character.
Regardless I would encourage all to look at zoning changes with an open mind as our city grows.
Deaken Boggs
Madison