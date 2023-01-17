Letters logo

Dear Editor: Regarding "Proposed zoning changes may shock Madison homeowners," Paul Fanlund, Jan. 16.

I agree. This is the latest in some very bad city planning ideas.

Look at the hundreds of units on the Westgate site; new units on Odana and Schroeder roads. And why, because your house is 100 years old instead of 50, should you be excluded from this very, very bad idea?

I have lived in the city my whole 70-year life but would never choose to move here compared to anywhere else in Dane County. Making it harder to drive, park and live in a house with a yard are goals that are being depressed in this city.

That's why people like me are moving out. Express buses? Trains? I won't use either. I guess all they want is poor people who can't afford cars or houses.

Gary Gruenisen

Madison

