Dear Editor: I see the chief justice is still whining about the new liberal majority on the court.
How Annette Ziegler ever made it to the Supreme Court is amazing to me. She was crooked when serving as a Circuit Court judge here in Washington County, refusing to recuse on cases where she owned company stock. She even ruled on a case involving the local bank on which her husband was a board member. She doesn't see conflicts of interest. Justice is blind.
Later, on the high court, she continued to rule in favor of her big-money donors. Just read her wikipedia page. If she hasn't already edited that out, like one of her crooked cronies tried to do.
Carl Wagner
West Bend