While we go to the movies to watch Marvel Comic’s superheroes to enhance our own imaginations of hope, we have a real-life superhero in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
From comedian to president in a heartbeat, you can’t help but think that this man was picked to be in that place for this time in history because of his love of his country and shear determination to protect it. Other men would have run, slithered into a bunker or surrendered to the enemy, but not this man. He’s out there, pumping up his troops while being hunted by murderers that Putin has directed to assassinate the neighboring sovereign country’s president.
The Ukraine gave up their nukes in exchange for protection. Well, how’s that working for them? Zelenskyy and his fighters have taken the wind out of Putin’s sails and record numbers of Russian troops are dying because of his “Yurtle the Turtle” mentality. Zelenskyy is 10 times the man Putin could ever wish to be. Putin is a fraud with the same thought process as our own Republican Party — no heroes, just thugs and cronies chalked full of lies and deceit.
Wait for it, when this is all over I smell, "Zelenskyy" the movie. Now that’s a hero’s tale, a "Profiles in Courage” sort of thing.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville