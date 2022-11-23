Dear Editor: The main guest on NBC’s "Meet the Press" on this past Sunday was former Vice President Mike Pence.
He is as dangerous and as insane as Trump is. Pence is a religious zealot who wants to turn America into a theocracy. He is as antidemocratic as Trump is authoritarian. Like Trump and so many far right-wing conservative Republicans, he uses what are called “alternative facts” to justify his insane beliefs.
What most people do not know outside of Indiana is that Pence — who was the governor of Indiana when Trump selected him for vice presidential running mate — could not even get reelected as governor. The Indiana Republican Party at the time would not support him for reelection after one term. Polls indicated that that a Democratic candidate would defeat him. He was so ineffectual and religious even for some Republicans, especially moderates, that he was not considered reelectable.
This seems to be the reason that Trump selected him as his running mate, because Trump believed that Pence would not eclipse him in the limelight. He would remain or appear as an obscure vice president in the background. For the most part he did so, unlike most modern vice presidents.
Trump treated him more as a pawn rather than a partner, trotting him out when it served a purpose for Trump.
Dave Searles
Brodhead