Dear Editor: Remember the Supremes, the top 1960’s vocal band in the country? Well voters in Wisconsin now have the chance to select a new member of our own Supremes: the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Our Wisconsin Supreme Court makes decisions that significantly impact our lives. Soon they’ll decide cases that affect abortion rights, fair legislative voting districts, community safety, clean water and other crucial issues. On April 4 we have the privilege of selecting our next Supreme. Our first responsibility is to vote.
In the 2019 Wisconsin Supreme Court race, 1.2 million folks voted. But over 2 million eligible voters stayed home and didn’t bother. This race is too important to have it decided by only a third of us.
Secondly, how should we make a decision as to the best candidate for this foremost job? As the Supremes pleaded, “Come See About Me.”
Learn about the experience and positions of the candidates. Go to Vote411.org/wisconsin. Then, consider what other judges have to say. Judge Janet Protasiewicz has over 150 Wisconsin judges endorsing her candidacy. On the other hand, current Wisconsin Supreme Court justices of all political stripes have criticized Judge Kelly’s written opinions.
On April 4, it’s your judgment that counts.
Janet Brandt
Arena