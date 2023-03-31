Dear Editor: Nearly 1 million of Wisconsin’s 6 million citizens are people of color. Tuesday will be another low-turnout election with less than 40% voting for the next Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.
States across America are restricting the right vote, instead of helping to get out the vote.
America works best when our voting system works.
Too many politicians want to suppress the vote of our Black, Latino, Asian and Native American citizens, hoping they skip participating.
Voters, you cannot let them do that to you.
“So long as I do not firmly and irrevocably possess the right to vote, I do not possess myself,” Martin Luther King Jr. said in his “Give Us the Ballot” speech in May 1957.
“I cannot make up my mind — it is made up for me. I cannot live as a democratic citizen, observing the laws I have helped to enact — I can only submit to the edict of others.”
King was murdered April 4, 1968, because he spoke out, and made sense.
You must take power. Vote.
Use power. Push Wisconsin toward becoming a place of equal opportunity for all.
Buzz Davis
Tucson, Arizona