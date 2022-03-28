Dear Editor: All the world's watching the Russia/Ukraine war. President Xi of China is no exception.
He publicly stated, "He who tied the bell to the tiger must take it off." He used this old Chinese proverb to say Biden is responsible, that his is the next move to undo the problem.
Xi is correct to allude Putin as a tiger. However, Biden is not responsible. Xi is just goading Biden into a more specific response to the Russian aggression to see how far he is willing to go.
Putin is out in the open. He is yet another aggressive, predatory autocrat on the world stage. History has been full of them. Xi is a second tiger in wait. He has always wanted Taiwan and is more clever and cunning than the first. With all eyes on Russia/Ukraine, perhaps he is now ready to pounce. He has been biding his time for just the right moment, stalking his prey. He is now watching how tiger number one is being dealt with and will learn from any missteps. Maybe he can get what he wants without ringing the bell. A different approach — a bully nonetheless.
Putin and Xi are the supreme leaders of two of the most powerful nations on Earth. They have the common goal to mark and increase their territories. Putin is a cornered tiger and especially dangerous. Xi is patient and evaluating, for now. Neither is an endangered species. Both are putting the world in an existential crisis — not just paper tigers.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg