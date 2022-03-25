Dear Editor: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
— George Santayana
Then: Spring 2019 Ali Muldrow lied about current Madison School Board Seat 4 write-in candidate David Blaska: "Muldrow's Accusations Against Blaska Are Baseless": “My opponent would like to do all kinds of things to black students: punish them, humiliate them, hurt them, silence them, suspend them, expel them — pretty much anything but teach them."
Now: The candidate Q&A for Madison School Board Seat 4 indicates she's up to her old tricks: "The write-in candidate is a Trump/Scott Walker supporter who as far as I can tell is obsessed with punishing and dominating students."
It's easily confirmed that is Blaska is neither a Trump supporter nor does he seek to punish and dominate students. Confirming Muldrow's claims? Not so much.
With two children in a private school, apparently Muldrow doesn't trust them to be educated by the schools she's been elected to oversee. Any progress with the students she's been tasked to help would be charitably described as less than good.
The current School Board has/is/will continue to confuse good intentions with results. If you prefer the latter, write in David Blaska for MMSD Seat 4 on April 5.
Paul W. Schlecht
Madison