Letters logo

Dear Editor: International Women's Day celebrations continue in Madison this coming April 22-24.

One of the weekend's events is open to the public and will be held at the Downtown Madison Public Library on April 23. Courage Calls to Courage is a panel discussion featuring feminist speakers from the Midwest and from around the country.

The organizers of these events care about civility, sustainability and a community that cares for the land and for all of society.

Thistle Pettersen

Women's Liberation Radio News founder

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.