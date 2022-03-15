Dear Editor: International Women's Day celebrations continue in Madison this coming April 22-24.
One of the weekend's events is open to the public and will be held at the Downtown Madison Public Library on April 23. Courage Calls to Courage is a panel discussion featuring feminist speakers from the Midwest and from around the country.
The organizers of these events care about civility, sustainability and a community that cares for the land and for all of society.
Thistle Pettersen
Women's Liberation Radio News founder