Dear Editor: It’s good to see that Mandela Barnes shops for groceries. Ron Johnson and Tim Michels probably have servants for that. They wouldn’t know what peanut butter is as their lowest form of condiment would probably be steak sauce, which they’d throw away after one use. Nobody could dig it out of the trash either in their respective gated communities. They’re just not one of us.
The Mar-a-Lago mentor has a tight grip on both Johnson and Michels. If he goes on trial for anything they’d be expected to serve as character witnesses, putting in a good word for him whenever and wherever possible. There might not be any time left to do their government jobs, and we probably don’t want them doing them anyway.
As governor, Tim Michels would likely pick up right where Scott Walker left off in moving the state forward in a reverse direction. The goal would be to get everything back to 1849. Reproductive freedom wouldn’t be the only thing lost. Women’s voting rights and the minimum wage would have to go as well. A new prevailing wage of 50 cents a day would be deemed appropriate. He needs to be told that chartering is for buses, not schools.
Both Johnson and Michels would be in favor of the slogan, “Things were fine in 1849.”
Woke is much better than asleep when somebody’s trying to pull a fast one on you.
Dan Duffy
Delavan