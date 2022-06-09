Dear Editor: I am a Type I diabetic and rely on taking two types of insulin every day to stay alive. Unfortunately, my medication continues to rise in price, forcing me to make hard decisions while balancing other essential expenses.
Each month, I use upwards of four vials of each type of insulin, and each vial costs over $200. Recently, one type of insulin increased by over $100 per vial, and now a month's supply of that type is nearly $1,500.
Though I have health insurance through my employer, my plan does not cover the full cost of my medications, and a significant portion of my paycheck goes toward this.
We need to work towards having a cap on prescription drugs, and this begins with our lawmakers who should be fighting to bring down the price of prescription drugs.
Unfortunately, Sen. Ron Johnson has demonstrated he is unwilling to do so. He has consistently called for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and refused to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable by voting against giving Medicare the ability to negotiate drug prices. He voted against the American Rescue Plan, which included measures to expand coverage and dramatically lower health care costs for thousands of families. Recently he has praised Sen. Rick Scott’s proposal to end federal programs such as social security, Medicaid, Medicare and the ACA.
Call Johnson at 202-224-5323 and tell him to prioritize the needs of Wisconsin’s working families by working to lower the price of prescription drugs.
Saskia Hale
West Allis