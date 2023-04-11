Dear Editor: The Affordable Care Act in 2014 provided states with the opportunity of increased federal funds to expand Medicaid coverage for adults with incomes up to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level ($20,120 for an individual in 2023).
Only 10 states, including Wisconsin, have not adopted the expansion. Former Gov. Scott Walker couldn’t give deference to a program developed under President Obama, and GOP legislators ever since have been more concerned with saving face than saving money.
Studies have shown that Medicaid expansion in other states has improved access to health care, affordability of care, financial security among the low-income, state budget savings, revenue gains and reductions in uncompensated care costs for hospitals and clinics. The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee removed Medicaid expansion funding from Gov. Tony Evers’ last state budget and promptly adjourned a special meeting called by Evers to use additional federal COVID funds to expand Medicaid.
So here we are today with the Legislature considering Evers’ 2023-25 budget request including, again, a proposal to accept federal funds to expand Medicaid. Will the GOP step up this time or continue to talk like fiscal liberators while walking Wisconsin backwards?
Patty Hubbard
Kenosha