Dear Editor: The saying “as goes Wisconsin, so goes the country” rings especially true when looking at the political trends within Wisconsin.
The state seemed destined to begin an unstoppable shift rightward following the state’s shift from voting for former President Barack Obama in 2012 by a margin of around 7% to voting for former President Donald Trump by a 0.8% margin in 2016. This major shift rightward could be seen in places like Vernon County in the Driftless Area, where the county shifted nearly 20% to vote for Trump by about 4% in 2016.
This is a small county in the grand total of the state’s votes, with only 14,275 votes coming from Vernon county out of the state’s 2,976,150 votes. The rightward shift in the Driftless Area continued into the 2020 election, even though the state shifted leftward and voted for Joe Biden. The reason for the leftward shift within the state is because of bigger suburban counties such as Waukesha and Ozaukee counties shifting around 7% each towards the left.
Waukesha and Ozaukee counties account for 329,482 of the state’s total vote count of 3,297,352 in 2020. The leftward shift of Wisconsin’s suburban counties is leveling out the rightward shift by the state’s rural counties, leaving the state in a perpetual purplish trend.
The state is going to continue to be a contentious and divisive battleground state, showing the political divides that are not only contained within Wisconsin but as seen in the national political scale as well.
Christopher Krupp
Racine