Dear Editor: I, like many Wisconsinites are asking the question: Why are the millionaires and billionaires in Wisconsin not paying their fair share of state income taxes? Sen. Ron Johnson, a member to that exclusive group, has made it clear he is vehemently opposed to this.
On the contrary, Johnson tries to justify supporting a GOP agenda that would increase taxes for 32% of Wisconsinites. Johnson’s entire career has been built while voting against Wisconsin families and negotiating deals for the affluent few who support his campaign.
It is unacceptable to see someone who represents our great state actively work against Wisconsinites. We deserve a senator who will fight to lower our taxes, as well as making sure the ultra-rich pay their fair share.
I will be passing over Johnson’s name on the November ballot and encourage my friends, neighbors and family members to do the same. I, like many residents in our fine state, deserve a fresh new type of elected official. We need a younger, value-based individual who truly believes in public service, not private gain.
Paul Kristoffersen
Fontana