On behalf of the Wisconsin Grocers Association, the Board of Directors has unanimously voted to endorse Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor.
The WGA has a long, solid history of working with Rebecca Kleefisch while she served as our lieutenant governor. During this time, she was the state’s "jobs ambassador," focusing on jobs and workforce issues, and she understands what businesses need to succeed. She has a proven track record and we are confident she is the right candidate needed to keep our state moving forward.
Regarding the endorsement, Rebecca Kleefisch said: "Wisconsin grocers work hard to supply our families with food for the table every day and I’m honored to have their support in my campaign for governor. We need to keep prices low for Wisconsin families, end our labor crisis, and support Wisconsin businesses that are just trying to make it during tough times. I look forward to working with the Wisconsin Grocers Association to accomplish our shared goals when I’m governor."
Michelle Kussow
Wisconsin Grocers Association