Dear Editor: I am scared to death that in the November election Wisconsin, a purple state, will elect a U.S. senator, attorney general and governor who are all aligned with ex-President Donald Trump, and won't even recognize after two years that Biden, a Democrat, won the election. Republicans running in our state elections all represent the extreme right of the Republican Party.
More importantly, this election will be about whether we remain a democracy or become an authoritarian state under Donald Trump if he runs again and wins, or a Trump wannabe like Ron DeSantis.
President Biden has been blamed by the Republicans constantly for high inflation, including food and gasoline, although a president has little power to curb inflation. Republicans criticize but offer no solutions. The war in Ukraine and supply-chain problems are causing high inflation, and Russia and Saudi Arabia are conveniently cutting OPEC oil production by 2 million gallons per day just before our election.
Hmmm, I wonder if they want our House and Senate controlled by Republicans? Democrats are being outspent on a daily barrage of ads, and all you hear is the high crime in Wisconsin, especially Milwaukee, and you hear them so much you start to actually believe their BS.
Please consider casting your ballots for Evers, Kaul, Barnes and other democrats in this important election.
Fred and Kathy Hardt
Wisconsin Rapids