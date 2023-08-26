Dear Editor: Energy prices continue to increase, and while we might not want to admit it, winter heating bills are only a few months away.
While Wisconsin rarely has much of an impact on energy prices, a major pipeline project in the Northwoods has our state front and center in the regional energy debate.
The Enbridge Line 5 relocation project is a proposal to remove a section of pipeline from a Native American reservation and relocate it off the reservation. Initiated at the request of the tribe, a federal court recently ruled the project needs to be completed in the next three years or the pipeline will be shut down. This puts at risk the 540,000 barrels of energy each day that this pipeline moves, including much of it that gets turned into propane that heats homes.
It’s no secret that the Midwest gets cold, very cold, during our long winters. But if this Line 5 relocation doesn’t get done quickly, our entire area would see a sharp decline in our propane supply and the increase in prices that comes with reduced supplies.
Wisconsin residents simply can’t afford for the Line 5 relocation not to proceed.
Bruce Harrison
Oconomowoc