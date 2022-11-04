Dear Editor: Since the days of Scott Walker this state has had to deal with lies, cheating and stealing to win elections.
I listened to Obama say that by way of gerrymandering and other things, Republicans in Wisconsin only need 44% to win. How is that possible? How is that fair? How is that allowed to happen?
Do the logical thinking people in Wisconsin know that this state is a Petri dish of deranged manipulation? And that if Republicans succeed in demolishing this state the same tactics will work in others? Then the steamroller goes into action and the poison will spread to other states.
You watch and read the news — this isn’t new. But the deranged don’t watch truthful news; they watch propaganda media and are lead to the cow barn to be milked of their common sense.
I still haven’t heard anything about the 10 fake electors, have you? No accountability, yet.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville