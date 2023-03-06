Dear Editor: Jeremy Wolfe's column on Lafayette County's wind farm ("Community reaps benefits from Wisconsin wind farm," March 1) is downright inspiring (although, with a smile, I suspect the employee-author of hyperbole). Quilt Block seems to have thought of everything and to be doing everything right. This wind farm is what a profitable, sustainable, clean-energy future can look like.
A lot of objections have been raised to industrial-scale wind projects such as this one. Many of them have been debunked. Others have been mitigated. All wind projects are not created equal, and some do have had serious issues. But most often people fear, distrust and simply don't want or like change.
It's true that everything bears a cost and no energy is truly free. If wind power grows as anticipated an immense amount of land will be devoted to it. There will be a gargantuan problem of solar panel waste, whose solution is obviously recycling, but the technology and economics for this are a work in progress.
The question is, however, does the benefit of wind significantly outweigh the cost. A well-designed wind farm is one economical way to rein in climate change, and what benefit can be greater than a livable climate, healthy environment and sustainable future?
Carol Steinhart
Madison