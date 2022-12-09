Dear Editor: A few years ago while at the tax exempt pulpit, I heard the pastors at St. Anne Catholic Church in Kenosha tell the followers to vote for Republicans because they didn’t kill babies.
While attending a confirmation gathering last year, the pastor of St. Anne called out to a woman passing by, “ Are you still a Democrat?" I wanted to shout out, "Do you still want to endanger the lives of pregnant woman and bring agony to most women considering to get pregnant?"
It now appears that neither the pastor nor his followers really considered the consequences of their desire to completely prohibit abortion. It was only then that some realized the effect of their desire when they saw how it harmed women.
Here in Arizona, with many evangelicals, they also didn’t think it through or their pastor didn’t think it through for them. Years ago I would try to figure out why they depended solely on what the pastor told them. When I challenged some of them, they couldn’t respond or find something in the Bible to prove abortion should be prohibited. Some would go back and ask their pastor for a response. Some would close me off quickly by saying God speaks directly to them or their pastor. Game over.
They gave blind submission of their free will and God-given gift of logic to leaders like Jerry Falwell. Even after Falwell was caught in a sex scandal he told his followers to vote for Trump. They did and a king was made.
Somehow these Evangelicals and far-right Christians managed to never read, listen to or watch any news about their leaders.
Diane Leischow
Anthem, Arizona