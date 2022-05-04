Dear Editor: With Elon Musk's recent purchase of Twitter one man will soon control a vast internet social networking service. Some relish the purchase as a victory for free speech. They believe Twitter will now become "free for all," allowing everyone to say whatever they want. Elon Musk has made it very public that he would like fewer rules and regulations.
The current Twitter policies, procedures, rules and regulations come from a collaboration of collective thought. Will this still be the case with the Elon Musk purchase? Maybe. Maybe not. It will now be easy for him to impose his sole thoughts and beliefs into what the Twitter digital public square should include. And being human, with temptation great, he will find it very difficult to maintain diversity, equity and inclusion of all thoughts on political issues without his personal bias.
Twitter could become an autocracy of what's acceptable communication in his opinion at any time. Musk will wield immense power any way you look at it. One could describe it as an absolute power, and that kind of power tends to corrupt.
Do we really want Twitter to become a space where anything goes, a "free-for-all"?
Unfortunately, those who use Twitter for innocuous purposes could easily be dominated by those who don't. It will be hard to define this, but easy to see. There are always those who are willing to push the envelope, expand boundaries and cross lines no matter who gets hurt in the process.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg