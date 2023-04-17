Dear Editor: If Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu wants “to do the will of the people," as he has said, in not using the two-thirds majority in the Senate overturn the most recent Wisconsin Supreme Court election, then I assume he will want to do the will of the people by getting rid of gerrymandering and instituting fair maps.
The will of the people want abortion allowed for those who want a private medical option and discussion with her physician. The will of the people want to accept federal dollars to help the poor, elderly and disabled in Wisconsin who don’t have adequate medical care. We are all paying for their lack of care when they access it for emergencies.
If LaMahieu, wants to “do the will of the people,” just look at Marquette Law School polls and you can actually enact laws for the "will of the people" in Wisconsin.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville