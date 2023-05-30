Letters logo

Dear Editor: The name change (of the Wienermobile to the Frankmobile) is an absolutely stupid idea that defies logic.

The name and design of the Wienermobile is iconic with a rich history. Truly a great marketing tool that allows people to have fun with it. How many times have you heard someone ask for a frankfurter? OK,, yes, we don't ask for a wiener dog either. But what are we going to do about the wiener dog breed designation? Shall we call that sweet little dog a frankfurter dog from now on?

Who's the marketing director that felt he/she had to justify their pay check?

William Olday

Fitchburg

