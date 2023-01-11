Dear Editor: Provocative headline: "Why One City's timing to cut grades could cost MMSD thousands," Jan. 10.
It’s as though traditional public schools “own” our community’s children. They do not. We do not at One City Schools. We operate public schools of choice, and we understand this. It is a privilege for us to have families enroll their children in our schools. MMSD lost thousands more students and millions of dollars to other school districts this year and last through public school open enrollment, to students dropping out, to students transferring to private schools, to students not showing up to school, and to families leaving MMSD for other school options. Why focus on One City? There are much bigger and deeper problems MMSD faces than One City’s charter schools.
By the way, we are not going to count the ninth and 10th graders that are leaving for other school districts or private schools. This would be disingenuous, and we do not operate this way. We could do this, but we won’t. We also chose to announce our decision to close our ninth and 10th grades when we did so: our scholars can finish their semester with us and complete their classes, so they earn high school credits that are transferable to their new schools; so they can enroll in other schools before their second semester begins on Jan. 23; and so the other school districts would have time to enroll our scholars before their January pupil headcount.
Ask any public school district in Wisconsin if they transfer funding to other school districts when a student transfers away from their schools mid-year. They do not, and they never have. So why make this a big deal about One City? Let’s be fair. Onward.
Kaleem Caire
Founder and CEO, One City Schools